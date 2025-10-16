Minnesota Today 10/16/25
Here’s a regional news digest for Minnesota — Thursday, October 16, 2025
Top Stories & Politics
Federal shutdown drags on, affecting social safety nets
— The shutdown is delaying distribution of heating assistance funds via LIHEAP, leaving many Minnesotans in uncertainty as colder weather approaches. Minnesota News Network
— New SNAP enrollments in Minnesota have been halted until the federal impasse is resolved. Minnesota Reformer
State political tensions rising
— Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and Democrat Governor Tim Walz continue to exchange public criticism, raising questions about whether Minnesota is suffering from increased polarization. MPR News
— Analysts note that the Trump administration is canceling or freezing grant funding in districts led by Democrats. In Minnesota’s 5th District alone, about $76.5 million in grants were cut. Racket
Election & local governance
— The Minneapolis mayoral election is coming up on November 4, 2025. Incumbent Jacob Frey is running for a third term under the city’s ranked-choice voting system. Wikipedia
— In Greater Minnesota, the Roseau School Board will meet next week to approve minutes from prior sessions, confirm winter coaching rosters, and present award recognitions. WiLD 102 Radio
🌱 Environment & Health
Drought expanding
— The fall season’s dry conditions are intensifying, with “moderate drought” now returning to parts of southwestern Minnesota. MPR News
Bird flu returns to poultry farms
— Three more turkey farms in Kandiyohi, Meeker, and Stearns counties have reported outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Officials are urging biosecurity measures. Minnesota News Network
Measles under control, for now
— Despite a national uptick in cases, Minnesota has recorded only 15 recent cases. Public health officials maintain vigilance and continue recommending the MMR vaccine. Minnesota News Network
🌤 Weather & Travel
Weather outlook
— Thursday in the Twin Cities will see isolated showers in the morning, with skies gradually clearing in the afternoon. Highs are expected near 70 °F, significantly warmer than average. CBS News
Heavy airport travel expected
— With MEA (Minnesota Educator’s Association) week underway, MSP Airport expects its busiest day of travel today — up to 52,000 passengers passing through checkpoints. Minnesota News Network
🎭 Culture, Sports & Community
“Purple Rain” musical premieres in Minneapolis
— A stage adaptation of Prince’s iconic film is launching at the State Theatre, with hopes of moving to Broadway. Axios
Paul McCartney concert — still good deals
— Tickets for his upcoming show at U.S. Bank Stadium remain available at lower-than-expected prices (some as low as $39–$50). Axios
Gophers vs. Nebraska Friday
— The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4–2) will host Nebraska (5–1) Friday evening at Huntington Bank Stadium. Nebraska is favored. Corn Nation
Recruiting boost for Gophers football
— Wisconsin defensive back Lamont Hamilton has committed to Minnesota’s program as a versatile under-the-radar pick. The Daily Gopher
Royal visit: Norwegian Crown Prince in Minnesota
— Crown Prince Haakon visited to commemorate 200 years of Norwegian emigration to the U.S., toured sites in Minneapolis, and attended cultural events. AP News
