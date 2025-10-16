Federal shutdown drags on, affecting social safety nets

— The shutdown is delaying distribution of heating assistance funds via LIHEAP, leaving many Minnesotans in uncertainty as colder weather approaches. Minnesota News Network

— New SNAP enrollments in Minnesota have been halted until the federal impasse is resolved. Minnesota Reformer

State political tensions rising

— Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer and Democrat Governor Tim Walz continue to exchange public criticism, raising questions about whether Minnesota is suffering from increased polarization. MPR News

— Analysts note that the Trump administration is canceling or freezing grant funding in districts led by Democrats. In Minnesota’s 5th District alone, about $76.5 million in grants were cut. Racket