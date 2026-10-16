Statewide / Twin Cities Metro

A suspicious mailing containing an unidentified white powder (and threats) addressed to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office was intercepted today by the Department of Administration before reaching Steve Simon’s office. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating; it is part of a broader series of similar mailings to election offices. Secretary Simon said the office will not be deterred.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Republican Michele Tafoya clashed in their first (and possibly only) U.S. Senate debate hosted by MPR News, covering fraud, Social Security, the war in Iran, Medicare, ICE, and other topics.

Early voting numbers: Officials have distributed about 519,813 absentee/mail ballots; more than 200,000 have been cast so far (higher than the same period in 2022). In-person early voting (ballots into tabulators) begins today at designated locations through Nov. 2.

University of Minnesota budget cuts could reach up to $262 million over two years (up from a prior $225 million figure). Twin Cities campus faces the largest share; Duluth and Crookston among the hardest-hit smaller campuses percentage-wise.

Other notes: Measles cases have reached 42 statewide in 2026 (recent outbreaks in Fillmore and Todd counties, all unvaccinated); St. Paul City Council proposing a temporary homeless shelter in a gym amid camp clearances; Justice Department suing St. Paul over a local ordinance on federal officers’ masks/identification; a young man found fatally shot in a south Minneapolis alley (no arrests yet).

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Construction continues on a new Bluestem Pedestrian Bridge connecting Fargo and Moorhead (completion targeted for spring/summer 2028); trail reroutes and temporary connectors are in place.

Recent local incidents include a Moorhead woman arrested after a Fargo stabbing and other law-enforcement activity (details from prior days). Weather has featured strong winds and cooler air.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

A fatal wrong-way crash on I-35 in Duluth this morning left one person (74-year-old pickup driver, not wearing a seatbelt) dead at the scene and a 35-year-old SUV driver with life-threatening injuries. Traffic was heavily impacted.

Duluth Police seeking public help identifying burglary suspects who stole firearms from a West 6th Street residence. Other local stories include ongoing University of Minnesota Duluth budget concerns and various community updates.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar / Kandiyohi area)

Local public records include routine arrests, crashes, and fraud reports. Bird flu (highly pathogenic avian influenza) confirmed in a commercial turkey breeder hen flock in Kandiyohi County. Community notes include a blood drive and the new RC park operating.

A large (~11-foot) scorched metal object (suspected space debris) was found in a Stevens County cornfield near Alberta; state and federal agencies are investigating.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

Measles activity noted in Fillmore County (southeast) and Todd County (central). Freeze warnings/watches cover large portions of southern, central, and western Minnesota overnight into Saturday morning.

Broader rural notes align with statewide voting updates, University of Minnesota system cuts affecting regional campuses, and agricultural/weather impacts. Limited distinct breaking local headlines beyond the statewide items and weather alerts in available reporting.

Sports

Vikings (NFL): 5-0, first in the NFC North (and NFC). They defeated the New Orleans Saints 23-13 on Oct. 11. On a bye this week; next game is home vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 25. Byron Murphy Jr. recently named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Timberwolves (NBA): Preseason wrapping up. They play at the Chicago Bulls tonight (Friday, Oct. 16, 8:00 p.m. ET). Regular season opens Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Miami. Anthony Edwards and the group are gearing up for the 2026-27 campaign.

Wild (NHL): 5-2-1 (11 points), second in the Central Division. Matt Boldy recorded his fifth career hat trick (plus an assist) as the Wild held off the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Thursday night. Kirill Kaprizov added a goal and two assists; Quinn Hughes extended his point streak. Next home game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Twins (MLB): Offseason underway after a 77-85 season (third in AL Central). They hired Brian Reith (from the Rays’ Triple-A Durham staff) as the new pitching coach. Brooks Lee is a Gold Glove finalist at third base. Other focus areas include free-agent decisions, young core development, and community initiatives (finalist for MLB’s Allan H. Selig Award).

Statewide Weather

Tonight into Saturday morning: Clear skies and light winds after a blustery, chilly Friday (highs mostly upper 40s to low 50s with gusty northwest winds diminishing). Widespread frost and sub-freezing temperatures expected—Freeze Warning in effect overnight through ~9 a.m. Saturday across much of central, southern, and western Minnesota (lows mid-20s to low 30s in many areas). Twin Cities metro more likely mid-30s with a good frost chance (Frost Advisory in places); urban core may stay slightly milder. Protect sensitive plants/vegetation.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and milder, highs upper 50s to low 60s (warmer west), breezy with elevated fire-weather concerns in the afternoon (gusts 25–30+ mph, lower humidity).

Sunday into early next week (48-hour extended from ~5 p.m. Friday onward): Continued dry conditions under high pressure influence, with temperatures rebounding further. Highs climbing into the 60s (approaching 70 in spots by early next week). Breezy at times this weekend, then quieter and milder. No significant precipitation expected in the near term.

Stay safe with the freeze overnight—cover or bring in sensitive outdoor items.