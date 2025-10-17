Minnesota Today 10/17/25
Here’s a regional‐Minnesota news digest for Friday, October 17, 2025
Top Stories & Trends
Economic Outlook & State Risks
Economist Mark Zandi (Moody’s Analytics) lists Minnesota among 22 states at high risk of entering a recession, pointing to rising unemployment and pressures in agriculture and trade. Axios
A recent survey from Hospitality Minnesota and the Minneapolis Fed found many hospitality businesses saw declines in profits, traffic, and revenue over the summer months, citing rising costs and labor pressures. Minnesota News Network
Politics
In a legislative update, Rep. Kaohly Vang Her voiced concern over steep increases in the cost of medications, accusing federal shutdown policies of worsening health care affordability for Minnesotans. Minnesota House of Representatives
Regional News Highlights
Local & Community Matters
Healthcare & Seniors: Minnesota Aging Partnership reports record call volume (~2,000/day) from older adults struggling with rising Medicare costs and diminished plan options. Radio Mankato
Housing & Homelessness: A Wilder Research report highlights disproportionate impacts on Native American communities — although they make up ~2% of the state’s population, they represent ~30% of homeless adults. Minnesota News Network+1
Criminal & Legal:
Nashwauk / Itasca County: A woman entered a guilty plea after attempting to vote using her late mother’s name. Minnesota News Network+1
Amish buggy crash (Preston / Stewartville area): A former Stewartville woman faces 4 years in prison related to a 2023 crash that killed two children. Minnesota News Network+1
Willmar & West Central region: Local police reports include a crash involving a dirt bike, thefts, domestic incidents, fraud, and suspicious persons. West Central Tribune
Weather & Forecast
The Twin Cities will see a mild Friday, with a few morning sprinkles and highs near 70°F. CBS News+1
Expect cooler, drier air to settle in over the weekend, with possible spotty showers on Saturday, especially in southern parts of the state. CBS News
Sports & Culture
Gophers rivalry: Minnesota’s men’s hockey team travels to Grand Forks for a renewal of their rivalry with North Dakota. The Daily Gopher
Gophers vs. Nebraska (Football): Minnesota hosts Nebraska tonight in their first Friday night matchup of the season. Nebraska is favored, with the game also tied to a charitable cause via the “Bits of Broken Chair Trophy.” The Daily Gopher+2Corn Nation+2
