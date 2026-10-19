Twin Cities Metro

• Governor candidates Amy Klobuchar (D) and Lisa Demuth (R) sparred over taxes, costs, regulation, workforce, and the economy at a Minnesota Chamber of Commerce business forum in Brainerd; they debate again Wednesday in Rochester. Mike Lindell endorsed Demuth. • Minnesota law enforcement (more than 40 federal, state, and local agencies) unveiled a data-driven plan to combat gang and group violence, with FBI and ATF involvement focused on Somali gang activity. • An 18-year-old Richfield man charged in a thwarted Mall of America terrorism/mass-shooting plot (ISIS support) was ordered held in jail pending trial after a detention hearing. • Police identified a teenager found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley (no arrests announced). Minneapolis launched 12 one-day early-voting pop-up sites through Oct. 30. A St. Louis Park house fire destroyed a home and garage overnight Sunday (no injuries). Other notes include Medicare open-enrollment confusion for many Minnesotans and Secretary of State Steve Simon addressing election security/suspicious mail.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Local coverage is quieter on major breaking stories specific to Oct. 19. Recent area items include weather remaining mild/sunny, ongoing local government and election coverage (e.g., Moorhead races, Clay County), and routine crime/court updates from prior days (e.g., arrests, sentences). Regional weather matches the statewide mild pattern.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

• Cirrus Aircraft opened a new 60,000-square-foot warehouse in Duluth for manufacturing/service support. • A father (48) and daughter (18) from Big Lake were killed in an ATV rollover Friday near Hill City (Aitkin County); both wore harnesses but not helmets. • Construction continues on West Superior Street in Duluth’s Lincoln Park; the Aerial Lift Bridge’s west walkway closed for repairs. A wrong-way I-35 crash earlier left one dead. Absentee voting is running ahead of 2022 pace statewide. Quiet, dry conditions expected this week.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

• A “No Kings: Vote Early” rally drew more than 200 people in Willmar over the weekend, promoting early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 election. • The Highway 40 turn-lane project west of Willmar is complete and the detour lifted. Other local notes include progress on Willmar’s open-access fiber network (first customers expected later this year) and routine community/election coverage.

East Central Minnesota

• In St. Cloud, police arrested a teenager after a Friday shooting on Quarry Road. Other recent items include a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 10 and local high-school sports/athlete recognition. Weather is sunny and mild, consistent with the broader state pattern.

Southwest Minnesota

Coverage is lighter; statewide items dominate. A Mankato-area (MSU) soccer player’s TikTok of elaborate teammate hairstyles went viral. Broader southern Minnesota notes include a fatal combine incident and routine local government/election activity.

Southeast Minnesota (Rochester area and vicinity)

• Rochester firefighters extinguished a fully engulfed combine fire Monday morning southeast of the city (no injuries; State Fire Marshal investigating). • Governor candidates hold their televised debate Wednesday in Rochester. Other notes include Rochester tourism generating strong economic activity, early-voting push, and local events. A man was fatally struck by a combine in Scott County (southern Minnesota) on Sunday.

Sports

Vikings (NFL): Undefeated at 5-0 and first in the NFC North/NFC. Coming off a bye after a 23-13 win at New Orleans. Next: host Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 25 (1 p.m. ET). RB Jordan Mason is expected back at practice this week.

Twins (MLB): Season complete. Finished 77-85, third in the AL Central (8 games behind Cleveland). Last game was a 6-4 win vs. Texas on Sept. 27.

Timberwolves (NBA): Regular season opens Wednesday at Miami (7:30 p.m. ET). Preseason wrapped with a loss at Chicago; roster trimmed (five players waived). Coach Chris Finch has noted the new-look group is preparing for a physical early stretch.

Wild (NHL): 6-2-1, first in the Central Division (13 points). Beat Columbus 2-1 on Sunday; Kirill Kaprizov scored the winner (NHL-leading goal pace early). Next: at Edmonton on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET), start of a multi-game road trip. Multiple recalls from Iowa and injury management ongoing.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Warm, dry stretch continues under high pressure. Clear/mostly sunny skies dominate.

• Tonight (from ~5 p.m. Monday): Clear. Lows around 40–45°F Twin Cities/metro and much of the south/central; cooler (30s–low 40s) farther north. Light southeast winds. • Tuesday: Sunny. Highs mid-to-upper 60s Twin Cities and much of the state (upper 60s/low 70s possible southwest; cooler mid-50s to low 60s north/Northeast). Light south-southeast winds. • 48-hour extended outlook (through Wednesday evening): Continued sunny and mild. Wednesday highs near 68–70°F Twin Cities (70s more widespread south/central; still pleasant north). Mostly clear nights with lows in the mid-40s to around 50°F. Dry conditions hold; next better rain chance looks light and later in the weekend. Above-normal warmth persists through much of the week (highs into the 70s Thursday in many areas).

Sources include Minnesota News Network, Star Tribune, local outlets (FOX 9, CBS Minnesota, Duluth News Tribune, West Central Tribune, Valley News Live, Rochester-area coverage), NWS products, and team sites.