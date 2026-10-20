Twin Cities Metro

More than 40 Minnesota law enforcement agencies are coordinating a plan to combat gang violence and gun crimes through shared intelligence and resources via the BCA.

A federal judge ordered 18-year-old Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud of Richfield to remain in custody; he is accused of plotting a mass shooting at the Mall of America during a Hmong arts celebration set for Oct. 24.

Minneapolis police officer was fired for allegedly tipping off her brother who was a suspect in a shooting.

St. Paul Public Schools is considering rare midyear layoffs of English learner teachers after enrollment drops tied to immigration enforcement (Operation Metro Surge); the school board is meeting on the issue.

15 people charged in anti-ICE protests (some alleged Antifa members) returned to federal court in Minneapolis.

Pimento on the Lake restaurant at the Bde Maka Ska pavilion closed after three years.

Adult son accused of killing his father with a hammer in a Twin Cities home; Lakeville man convicted in the 2024 murder of his sister and her unborn child.

Election coverage continues with candidate contrasts on guns, immigration/ICE, and key legislative races.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead)

Fire crews responded to a residence fire in a laundry room on 23rd Ave. S. in Fargo; one resident evacuated safely, no injuries, some displacement due to smoke.

Murder trial ongoing for Isaac Arndt, accused of stabbing 14-year-old Jailyn Walker in Moorhead in 2024 (bench trial requested).

Other local items include federal charges in a prostitution ring involving women from China, and ongoing homeless shelter capacity concerns ahead of winter.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

FedEx distribution center under construction at the former Superfund site in Hermantown (completion mid-2027).

UMD men’s hockey seeing strong early attendance.

Homicide trial underway in Superior (self-defense claim).

Road construction continues on West Superior Street in Lincoln Park; Aerial Lift Bridge west walkway closed for repairs.

Recent wrong-way crash on I-35 in Duluth left one dead.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar)

Local records note various crashes, warrants, and minor incidents; Highway 40 detour near Willmar recently lifted after turn-lane project.

“No Kings: Vote Early” rally drew more than 200 participants in Willmar over the weekend promoting early voting.

Mental health workshop (COMET) held in Willmar; bird flu noted earlier in a Kandiyohi County turkey operation.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

Statewide: Law enforcement gang-violence coordination and the Mall of America plot suspect custody order are major statewide stories.

Southwest/greater Minnesota: Man killed by combine in Sand Creek Township (Scott County); ATV crash killed a man and his daughter (speed a possible factor).

Southeast (Rochester area): Combine fire near Rochester extinguished with no injuries; recent “No Kings” rally drew hundreds; tourism economic impact report highlighted earlier.

Farmers are weighing political issues ahead of the Nov. 3 election amid costs and other pressures.

Sports

Vikings: 5-0, first in the NFC North. Coming off a bye after beating the Saints; next home vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 25 (1 p.m. ET). RB Jordan Mason designated to return to practice.

Timberwolves: Regular season opens Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET). Jaden McDaniels agreed to a one-year, $40 million extension through 2029-30.

Wild: 6-2-1 (13 points), near the top of the Central Division. Recent 2-1 win over Columbus; Kirill Kaprizov has been hot (fastest to 10 goals in franchise history). Next at Edmonton Oilers tonight (9 p.m. ET). Goaltender Filip Gustavsson still sidelined (at least another month after hip surgery).

Twins: Offseason underway after a 76-85 (or similar) finish. New pitching coach Brian Reith hired from the Rays organization; focus on young core and 2027 contention.

Statewide Weather (as of early evening Oct. 20)

Pleasant, sunny, and unusually mild for late October continues statewide, with temperatures 15–20 degrees above normal in many areas.

Tonight (Oct. 20 into 21): Mostly clear. Lows generally in the 40s (upper 40s metro, cooler 30s–40s northeast). Light south/southeast winds.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct. 21): Sunny and mild again. Highs in the upper 60s to low/mid-70s south of I-94 and central/southern areas; upper 60s north; cooler along the North Shore (low-mid 60s or 50s). Light winds.

48-hour extended outlook beginning ~5 p.m. today:

Through Wednesday evening: Continued sunshine and mild conditions.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs around 70–73°F metro and south, similar mild pattern.

Friday into Saturday: Still relatively mild but increasing clouds; a cold front brings scattered light showers (mostly <0.25”) later Saturday; temperatures gradually trend closer to normal early next week.

Regional notes: Twin Cities high today near 69°F; Duluth cooler near 60°F; Fargo-Moorhead warmer into the low 70s with breezier conditions at times. Enjoy the extended mild stretch while it lasts.