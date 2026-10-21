Twin Cities Metro

• Gubernatorial debate tonight: Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth face off in a televised debate (statewide on Gray Media stations including FOX 9, starting around 7 p.m.). Election Day is Nov. 3. • Health care access concerns: Minnesota hospital leaders warned of a statewide crisis, with patients traveling farther and waiting longer; 28% of hospitals lost money in 2024. They urge lawmakers to protect access amid potential provider tax and eligibility changes. • Measles and vaccines: Gov. Tim Walz urged residents to update flu, COVID-19, and measles vaccines. The state has 42 measles cases this year (25 since mid-September), all among the unvaccinated, with outbreaks in Fillmore and Todd counties. • Other local notes: St. Paul leaders are weighing a new plan for homelessness after issues with encampment clearances. Minneapolis is investigating a triple shooting on West Broadway (three men injured Tuesday night). A bystander stopped a runaway St. Paul school bus. Minneapolis’s mental health crisis response program is in limbo after a vendor rejection. DOJ is seeking to remove two Minnesota judges from cases over immigration remarks. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (running for U.S. Senate) disputed a report questioning her Phi Beta Kappa claim.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

• Local focus includes ongoing court cases (e.g., murder and attempted murder hearings), Fargo police drone video of a large car meet-up highlighting street racing concerns, and a recent residential fire with no injuries. Weather is comfortable with sunshine and highs in the 60s, turning warmer and windier later in the week.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior)

• A Duluth murder case is delayed by police file issues (similar to a recent drug trafficking trial setback). Hermantown approved a data center transmission line permit. A Cloquet man was accused of burning cars at a Duluth apartment complex. Broadway at the DECC continues its revival with a third season. Bernie Sanders is set to headline a get-out-the-vote rally with Flanagan and Ellison as guests.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

• Local police records note arrests (including impaired driving and warrants) and crashes. Willmar High School football is strong (7-0 overall). A recent “No Kings: Vote Early” rally drew over 200 participants promoting voting. Highway 40 detour near Willmar has been lifted.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

• East/Central (St. Cloud area): CentraCare and Stellis Health announced plans to combine (targeting Jan. 1, 2027, pending approvals). • Southwest: Authorities are investigating a body found in a cornfield near Ortonville. • Southeast: The Klobuchar-Demuth debate is based in Rochester. Measles outbreak activity ties into Fillmore County. Broader statewide issues (hospitals, vaccines, elections) dominate.

Statewide themes also include MNsure 2027 plan previews ahead of open enrollment, Medicare changes affecting hundreds of thousands, and Attorney General Keith Ellison’s new online form for reporting election incidents.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings (5-0, 1st in NFC North): Coming off a bye after a 23-13 win at New Orleans. RB Jordan Mason is returning to practice. Next: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Oct. 25 (1 p.m. ET). Trade deadline talk is heating up; the team is exploring roster additions.

Minnesota Twins: Offseason underway after a 76-85 (or similar) season finishing third in the AL Central. Recent moves include hiring Brian Reith (from the Rays’ system) as pitching coach. Focus is on 2027 roster building, free agency (e.g., catcher decisions), and prospects.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Regular season opens tonight at Miami Heat (7:30 p.m. ET). They signed Jaden McDaniels to a one-year extension. Roster includes LaMelo Ball alongside Anthony Edwards; preseason wrapped recently.

Minnesota Wild (6-2-2, tied for 1st/2nd in Central with 14 points): Kirill Kaprizov has been strong (fastest to 10 goals in franchise history). Recent: 2-1 win over Columbus; loss at Edmonton. Next: at Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Wednesday evening/night): Clear to mostly clear and mild. Twin Cities lows around the mid-to-upper 40s; similar statewide with possible patchy fog later in some areas. Light winds.

Thursday: Continued summer-like warmth and sunshine. Highs in the mid-70s metro/central/south (near 80 possible in the southwest); mid-60s north. A bit breezier later.

48-hour extended outlook (from ~5 p.m. Wednesday): Warm and dry through Friday (highs mid-70s common, some upper 70s/near 80 southwest). A cold front arrives Saturday with scattered showers and a cooldown. Sunday brings more seasonable temps (highs near normal, 50s) with lingering rain chances. Fall pattern (50s days, 30s nights possible up north) takes over next week.

Current Twin Cities conditions are sunny and comfortable in the low-to-mid 70s. Enjoy the stretch of mild weather while it lasts.