Twin Cities Metro

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s office charged Charles Foss in the February 2024 death of Allison Lussier in Minneapolis; the case involved investigative issues and family pressure.

Rep. Ilhan Omar said she plans to move out of her Washington, D.C., home after a federal search, citing safety concerns from the attention and death threats; she also addressed other topics in a national interview.

Minneapolis school board races (Nov. 3) are expected to influence the ongoing fight over potential building closures amid budget issues; many candidates are backed by the teachers’ union.

Other notes: Amazon is hiring thousands of seasonal workers in Minnesota (including Duluth and Brainerd); a 29-year-old registered sex offender from Oregon is accused of posing as a homeless 17-year-old to enroll at Maple Grove High School; Lakeville man sentenced to life without parole for killing his pregnant sister and unborn child; Quest Diagnostics reported a cyber breach affecting some patient records.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in south Moorhead Wednesday evening; the vehicle left the road, hit a fence and tree, and caught fire, trapping the driver. Bystanders tried to help; cause under investigation (speeding/racing not indicated).

Resource fair for older adults and caregivers was held today in Fargo.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior)

Body found near an ATV trail (SOO Line Trail east of Moose Lake) in Carlton County; investigation ongoing.

Local updates include 40th Avenue West in Duluth reopening soon (first phase of a two-year project), Superior school bus crash (no injuries), arrests related to domestic assault and stolen guns in Duluth, and Duluth Cargo Connect receiving an international award. UMD hockey and local events (including Halloween-related) are active.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Willmar Cardinals football completed an 8-0 regular season (first since 1989) with a 63-0 win over Big Lake.

Routine police records (crashes, fraud/scam reports, harassment) and local election-related activity; Pioneer PBS featuring Senate District 16 candidates.

East Central / St. Cloud area and broader Greater Minnesota

Two children struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in St. Cloud (with an adult); details limited.

Measles cluster in central Minnesota has hospitals increasing screening (43 cases, among the higher annual totals in decades). An object found in a Stevens County cornfield is believed to be debris from a Chinese rocket. Other items include ongoing election security discussions and various local incidents.

Southwest and Southeast Minnesota

Coverage is lighter on major breaking local stories today; statewide themes (gubernatorial debate in Rochester area, solar schools progress, Amazon hiring) dominate. Weather remains a big focus (warm stretch continuing). High school sports and routine local reports (crashes, etc.) are typical.

Statewide political note: Gubernatorial candidates Amy Klobuchar and Lisa Demuth held their final scheduled televised debate (focusing on fraud, taxes, agriculture, and more); early voting is underway for the Nov. 3 election. Trump endorsed Demuth (and AG candidate Ron Schutz) after previously backing Mike Lindell.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings (5-0): Coming off a bye and hosting the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Positive injury news—Jordan Addison (hamstring), Christian Darrisaw (concussion), T.J. Hockenson (concussion), and Jordan Mason (thumb) were full participants in practice; Justin Jefferson (ankle), Brian O’Neill (knee), and others limited. Colts dealing with multiple absences/limitations (including Sauce Gardner).

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0): Opened the season with a 131-106 road win over the Miami Heat. Anthony Edwards scored 45 points (9 threes, franchise opening-night record territory and historic multi-40-point openers company); LaMelo Ball debuted with 21 points. Strong supporting contributions and rebounding edge. Next up includes Orlando.

Minnesota Wild (6-2-2): Playing at Calgary Flames tonight (9 p.m. ET). Strong start; Kirill Kaprizov leading the way. Defensemen Jared Spurgeon and Olli Määttä expected back; several key players still out (including Brock Faber with a skull fracture, Filip Gustavsson).

Minnesota Twins: Offseason. Recent notes include hiring Brian Reith (from the Rays organization) as pitching coach, Mitch Garver’s retirement, prospect development, and ownership comments about investing in the young core for 2027.

Statewide Weather

Unseasonably warm and pleasant conditions continue. Twin Cities and much of the state saw mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s today (well above normal). Tonight: Clear to mostly clear, mild lows in the 50s. Friday: Another warm day (highs around 70s) with increasing clouds and a chance of isolated showers later, especially west/north; breezier south winds.

48-hour extended outlook (from ~5 p.m. Thursday): Warmth holds into Saturday (highs still well above normal, possibly near records in spots), then a cold front brings cooler temperatures and better rain chances Sunday into early next week (highs dropping toward the 50s/low 60s, more seasonable). Rain chances higher in some northern and central areas Friday–Sunday. Enjoy the mild stretch while it lasts.

Sources include Minnesota News Network, Star Tribune, local outlets (Valley News Live, Duluth News Tribune, West Central Tribune, etc.), team sites, and weather services. Conditions and developments can update quickly—check local sources for the latest.