Federal government shutdown underway — state braces for impacts

Minnesota officials say most state programs funded by federal dollars have enough cushion to weather the immediate disruption, but longer-term risks loom. Minnesota Reformer+2MPR News+2

Gov. Walz and state budget officials highlighted concerns about SNAP, WIC, and the status of roughly 18,000 federal employees in Minnesota. InForum+1

DOJ sues Minnesota over “sanctuary policies”

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state and its two largest cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul) along with Hennepin County, alleging that local “sanctuary” policies obstruct federal immigration enforcement. AP News

Minnesota leaders have rejected the lawsuit as politically driven, defending local autonomy and public safety priorities. AP News

Minnesota in violation of Title IX, federal education office says

The U.S. Department of Education (via its Office for Civil Rights) has determined that Minnesota’s policies allowing male athletes to compete on girls’ sports teams violate Title IX non-discrimination rules. The Times of India

The ruling calls for policy changes at both the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League. The Times of India

Restaurant and bar scene sees shakeups in Twin Cities

• Historic The Commodore in St. Paul has reopened after a five-year hiatus. Axios

• LynLake Brewery will permanently close on October 5 after 11 years of operation. Axios

• Several other local eateries (El Sazon Cocina & Tragos, Nighthawks) are temporarily closing or renovating. Axios

Gophers set for Big Ten road opener, eye top-10 momentum

Minnesota’s volleyball team heads to Ann Arbor for its first Big Ten road match, having climbed into the national Top 10 rankings. The Daily Gopher

Meanwhile, the Gophers football team prepares to take on Ohio State, with a freshman QB leading the charge and injury concerns looming. Land-Grant Holy Land

Special election fills slain representative’s seat — balance of power preserved

Democrat Xp Lee has won the special election to fill the Minnesota House seat formerly held by the late Melissa Hortman. AP News

His win maintains the 67–67 tie in the Minnesota House and keeps in place the current power-sharing agreement. AP News

Fire Prevention Week prompts statewide education push

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is using Fire Prevention Week to promote awareness and wildfire prevention across the state. MN DNR