Minnesota Today 10/2/25
Here are some of the top statewide and regional news headlines out of Minnesota for Thursday, October 2, 2025
Top Headlines in Minnesota
Federal government shutdown underway — state braces for impacts
Minnesota officials say most state programs funded by federal dollars have enough cushion to weather the immediate disruption, but longer-term risks loom. Minnesota Reformer+2MPR News+2
Gov. Walz and state budget officials highlighted concerns about SNAP, WIC, and the status of roughly 18,000 federal employees in Minnesota. InForum+1
DOJ sues Minnesota over “sanctuary policies”
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against the state and its two largest cities (Minneapolis and St. Paul) along with Hennepin County, alleging that local “sanctuary” policies obstruct federal immigration enforcement. AP News
Minnesota leaders have rejected the lawsuit as politically driven, defending local autonomy and public safety priorities. AP News
Minnesota in violation of Title IX, federal education office says
The U.S. Department of Education (via its Office for Civil Rights) has determined that Minnesota’s policies allowing male athletes to compete on girls’ sports teams violate Title IX non-discrimination rules. The Times of India
The ruling calls for policy changes at both the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League. The Times of India
Restaurant and bar scene sees shakeups in Twin Cities
• Historic The Commodore in St. Paul has reopened after a five-year hiatus. Axios
• LynLake Brewery will permanently close on October 5 after 11 years of operation. Axios
• Several other local eateries (El Sazon Cocina & Tragos, Nighthawks) are temporarily closing or renovating. Axios
Gophers set for Big Ten road opener, eye top-10 momentum
Minnesota’s volleyball team heads to Ann Arbor for its first Big Ten road match, having climbed into the national Top 10 rankings. The Daily Gopher
Meanwhile, the Gophers football team prepares to take on Ohio State, with a freshman QB leading the charge and injury concerns looming. Land-Grant Holy Land
Special election fills slain representative’s seat — balance of power preserved
Democrat Xp Lee has won the special election to fill the Minnesota House seat formerly held by the late Melissa Hortman. AP News
His win maintains the 67–67 tie in the Minnesota House and keeps in place the current power-sharing agreement. AP News
Fire Prevention Week prompts statewide education push
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is using Fire Prevention Week to promote awareness and wildfire prevention across the state. MN DNR
Fatal pedestrian crash under investigation in Otter Tail County
In Otto Township, south of New York Mills, a pedestrian struck by a vehicle was found unresponsive and later died. The incident is under investigation. Minnesota News Network
