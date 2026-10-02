Top statewide and regional stories

Harvest-season diesel relief: Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order temporarily lifting weightlimits for vehicles hauling crops or timber on state and local highways, aimed at helping farmersduring harvest. CBS News

Proposed Google data center: The Minnesota attorney general’s office raised concerns that theproposed Pine Island data center could increase energy costs. CBS News

Domestic-violence report: Violence Free Minnesota reported at least 31 known intimate-partner-homicide victims in the state during 2025. CBS News

St. Paul: The city released a heavily redacted human-resources investigation involving MayorKaohly Her and sexual-harassment allegations. CBS News

Public safety: A man was arrested after allegedly firing several shots at law-enforcement officersnear St. Peter; no injuries were reported. CBS News

Environmental health: A University of Minnesota study found that zebra mussels may becontributing to higher mercury levels in fish. CBS News

Regional roundup

Twin Cities metro: A north Minneapolis neighborhood is pressing for traffic-calming and road-safety improvements after an 11-year-old girl was injured while playing near Upton Avenue North.Hennepin County officials also said they prevented about $2 million in fraud. CBS News

Northwest Minnesota: No major region-specific breaking story was prominent in the availablestatewide evening reports. Harvest activity and cool, dry weather remain the main practicalconcerns.

Northeast Minnesota: Cooler temperatures were reported in the north, with parts of the regionbeginning the day in the 30s and 40s. A frost advisory was posted for portions of the broaderUpper Midwest. National Weather Service

West-central Minnesota: Harvest logistics are being helped by the temporary highway-weight-limit order. Morning temperatures were among the coolest in the state, particularly near St. Cloud.CBS News

East-central Minnesota: Dry, sunny conditions dominated Friday, with cool morning temperaturesand a mild afternoon.

Southwest Minnesota: The diesel and harvest-related executive order is particularly relevant tocrop-hauling operations. A separate report from southern Minnesota said officials are seekingstate assistance after flooding near New Richland. kttc.com

Southeast Minnesota: Rochester-area headlines included the search for a missing person inWinona and Buffalo counties, as well as continuing discussion of the proposed Pine Island datacenter. kttc.com

Minnesota sports

Vikings: Minnesota is 3–0 and preparing for Sunday’s game against Miami. The team’s defenseand special teams have been major storylines, while quarterback J.J. McCarthy’s status and futureremain a subject of intense discussion after his trade to the New York Giants. Zone Coverage

Twins: The 2026 season is over, and attention has shifted to the offseason. Ownership says theclub plans to spend, while attendance declined substantially. The Twins are also evaluating theirroster and development pipeline, including Royce Lewis and top prospect Walker Jenkins.Zone Coverage

Timberwolves: Minnesota has no game Friday. Anthony Edwards and the team’s offseasondirection are central storylines, with discussion also surrounding new broadcast voices and theaddition of Ayo Dosunmu. Zone Coverage

Wild: Minnesota opened the season with a 3–1 win over Nashville, scoring three times in the firstperiod. Nick Foligno and Blake Coleman scored, and the Wild’s depth was a major factor.Minnesota hosts Boston on Saturday. CBS News

Statewide weather forecast

Tonight — Friday evening into Saturday morning

A cool, mostly clear evening is expected statewide. Temperatures will fall into the 40s in much of southern and central Minnesota, with readings near or below freezing in parts of northern Minnesota. Frost is possible in colder locations, especially away from the larger cities. Winds will generally be light.

Saturday

Saturday should begin with sunshine, then turn breezier with increasing clouds. Highs should range from the upper 50s to upper 60s:

A few spotty showers or sprinkles could develop Saturday afternoon, mainly across central and southern Minnesota, but widespread heavy rain is not expected. kstp.com1

48-hour extended forecast — beginning 5:00 PM Friday

The Twin Cities forecast calls for a sunny Friday near 63°, Saturday near 67° with increasing clouds and a chance of a few sprinkles, followed by a sunny Sunday near 67°.

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