Early evening headlines for Friday, October 23, 2026, focused on the Twin Cities metro and regions across Minnesota, plus sports updates and the statewide weather outlook.

Twin Cities Metro

Federal authorities have again stopped sharing evidence with Minnesota investigators in the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti involving federal immigration agents; Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty criticized the halt and a related federal motion.

Parents of a 10-year-old girl killed in the 2025 Annunciation school shooting endorsed Sen. Amy Klobuchar for governor, saying GOP candidate Lisa Demuth “lied to us” over a gun bill.

Minneapolis school board races are heating up with nine candidates for five seats amid ongoing debates over closures (now on hold). Relations between Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council President Elliott Payne remain strained.

A registered sex offender from Oregon was charged with trying to enroll as a teen at Maple Grove High School; bail was set at $200,000. A north Minneapolis building fire drew a large response Friday afternoon, and four men were arrested after a dangerous chase in a stolen car.

Other notes: Early voting is strong (nearly double 2022 levels so far); campaigns are highlighting that homeless Minnesotans can vote; and the Minnesota AG sued L’Oréal over alleged cancer risks from hair relaxers.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Fargo-Moorhead Opera opens its season with Tosca tonight (Oct. 23) and Sunday at NDSU’s Festival Concert Hall.

Moorhead police are seeking help after a hit-and-run; a man died in a fiery single-vehicle crash in south Moorhead earlier in the week. 14th Street in Moorhead is closed for about a week for railroad repairs.

Winds are strong with possible PM showers/thunder; Friday morning lows were record-warm.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Duluth Public Schools face potential closures and deep cuts if voters reject an excess tax levy on the Nov. 3 ballot; officials cite a weak economy and state funding shortfalls.

Local events include the 20th annual Celebrity Dance Challenge, UMD men’s hockey, and various performances. A tip has sparked a new search 44 years after a 3-year-old disappeared near Bemidji.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Routine local reports include arrests, crashes, and domestic disputes in Willmar and surrounding areas. A former Yellow Medicine East paraprofessional/coach faces criminal sexual conduct charges. Local candidates are debating state program fraud ahead of the election.

East Central Minnesota (St. Cloud area)

Two children (ages 6 and 10) and an adult were struck in a St. Cloud crosswalk Wednesday; the 6-year-old was airlifted (injuries substantial but not life-threatening). The driver was cited for failing to yield.

Two St. Cloud police officers were injured (non-life-threatening) when their squads collided while responding to a call earlier in the week.

Southwest & Southeast Minnesota

Weather is the main focus, with near-record warmth lingering. Rochester-area forecasts highlight breezy conditions and a chance of spotty showers. Local incident reports and routine police activity continue in Rochester and surrounding communities.

Statewide themes include high early voting turnout, the governor’s race (Klobuchar vs. Demuth, with side races involving Flanagan/Tafoya), Minnesota’s strong 2026 bear harvest (one of the highest on record), and National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings (5-0): Coming off a bye, they host the Indianapolis Colts (2-4) Sunday at noon CT at U.S. Bank Stadium (CBS). Key returns expected from injuries (Jordan Addison, Christian Darrisaw, T.J. Hockenson); Jordan Mason is questionable. The defense ranks among the NFL’s best; the Colts are struggling after consecutive losses and a GM firing.

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-0): Fresh off Anthony Edwards’ 45-point opener (plus solid debut chemistry with LaMelo Ball) in a win over Miami, they play at the Orlando Magic (0-1) tonight at 6 p.m. CT. Donte DiVincenzo is out (Achilles).

Minnesota Wild (6-3-2): Fell 2-1 at Calgary on Thursday (power-play struggles; Michael McCarron scored). They continue a road trip at Seattle on Saturday. Several players dealing with injuries.

Minnesota Twins: Offseason mode after a 77-85 season (3rd in AL Central). Focus is on pitching coach hire Brian Reith and roster decisions for 2027.

Statewide Weather

Tonight and tomorrow feature the last of the unseasonable warmth before a cool-down. Breezy south winds, highs in the low-to-mid 70s Friday into Saturday across much of the state (near or at record territory in spots), with increasing clouds and a chance of showers or thunderstorms (higher odds northwest/central later Friday into Saturday). A cold front then brings cooler, more seasonable temperatures (highs in the 50s) and additional rain chances by Sunday into early next week.

Extended 48-hour look (from ~5 p.m. Friday): Continued mild and breezy conditions with rain chances peaking overnight Friday into Saturday, then a noticeable cool-down with more unsettled weather possible Sunday–Monday. Check local forecasts for precise timing, especially with gusty winds.

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