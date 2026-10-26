Statewide / Politics

Former President Barack Obama endorsed Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan (DFL) in the U.S. Senate race via a new campaign ad, highlighting her work on paid family leave and the minimum wage. She faces Republican Michele Tafoya (endorsed by President Trump). National figures are active in Minnesota races with about a week until the midterms.

Minnesota Court of Appeals reinstated a guilty verdict in a $7.2 million Medicaid fraud case. Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is pursuing claims that businesses submitted false claims involving funds meant for children’s meals.

Other notes: Proposed U.S. Census changes that could affect counting of immigrants and race/ethnicity data; northeastern Minnesota estimated $9 million economic hit from summer wildfires.

Twin Cities Metro

North Minneapolis continues dealing with significant illegal dumping (mattresses, tires, even a bus in some reports).

Seven people (including four minors) arrested after a reported break-in at the Basilica of Saint Mary.

Suburbs pushing back against expanded Flock license-plate reader cameras installed by county sheriffs.

Other local items: St. Paul apartment incident leading to burglary/attempted kidnapping charges; ongoing school-board races and City Hall dynamics in Minneapolis.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Major milestone on the Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion: crews completed excavation of the 30-mile stormwater diversion channel (about 45 million cubic yards of material moved). Work continues on related structures and embankments.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior area)

Focus remains on recovery from summer wildfires and related economic impacts in Cook County and the Northland. Local sports updates (UMD and high-school results) and routine DNR reports round out coverage. Cooler, showery conditions expected.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar / Kandiyohi area)

Uptown Willmar mall going up for public auction (multiple parties have shown interest).

Search and rescue efforts continued over the weekend for a missing Spicer woman on George Lake.

One person killed and another critically injured in a Sunday ATV rollover in Morrison County near Swanville.

East Central Minnesota (St. Cloud area)

Recent incidents include a school-bus crash that seriously injured a pedestrian, a vehicle striking two children and an adult in a crosswalk (non-life-threatening injuries reported for the children), and a teen arrested in connection with a shooting.

Southwest Minnesota

Limited major breaking items in the latest cycle; coverage has included local infrastructure (e.g., bridge work near Mankato) and routine election/prep items.

Southeast Minnesota (Rochester area)

Recent local notes include a farm combine fire near Rochester and ongoing tourism/economic reports (Mayo Clinic-related activity remains a focus). Highway work and minor crashes have also been reported.

Minnesota Pro Sports

Vikings (NFL): 6-0 (only remaining unbeaten team in the league, 1st in NFC North). Won 16-10 over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday; next game at Detroit Lions on Sunday, Nov. 1. Defense continues to carry the team amid ongoing offensive questions.

Timberwolves (NBA): Off to a 3-0 start. Most recent win was 117-94 over the Toronto Raptors. Playing at Cleveland tonight.

Wild (NHL): 8-3-2 (1st in Central Division / Western Conference). Won 4-2 at Vancouver on Sunday (Quinn Hughes’ return to Vancouver); next at Utah on Tuesday.

Twins (MLB): Season complete at 77-85 (3rd in AL Central). Focus has shifted fully to the offseason, free agency, coaching staff, and roster decisions.

Statewide Weather

Widespread rain has been ongoing Monday, heaviest in western and central Minnesota (some areas over an inch possible). Twin Cities high around the mid-40s.

Tonight into Tuesday morning: Continued showers/rain, lows in the low-to-mid 40s. Rain chances remain high overnight.

Tuesday: Lingering morning showers possible, then drying out and milder with highs near 60°F.

Wednesday: Warmest of the near term (highs approaching 70°F possible) with partly cloudy skies and a chance of late-day showers/thunderstorms.

Thursday–Friday: Mostly dry, mix of clouds and sun, highs near 60°F.

Weekend into early next week: Mild overall with occasional light shower chances (Halloween Saturday looks relatively mild). A generally warm, snowless stretch continues.

NWS and local forecasts show similar patterns statewide, with northern areas a bit cooler and rain timing varying slightly by region.