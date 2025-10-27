1. Fatal crash in Chisago County

A head-on collision near Chisago City (Chisago County) left two teenagers dead and three others injured. MPR News

The crash involved two vehicles: one driven by a 14-year-old with two 15-year-old passengers, the other by a 17-year-old with an 18-year-old passenger. Minnesota News Network+1

Authorities suspect alcohol may have been a factor. MPR News+1

Implication: A tragic reminder of youth driver risks and impaired driving.

2. State moves to shore up food-shelf funding amid federal shutdown

Tim Walz announced the allocation of $4 million in emergency funding for Minnesota food shelves, intended as a stopgap in light of the ongoing federal government shutdown. https://www.valleynewslive.com+2Minnesota News Network+2

The funding aims to reach food shelves by Nov. 4, coinciding with the next typical grocery benefit distribution.

https://www.valleynewslive.com

The governor criticised federal lawmakers for “lack of urgency” as 440,000 Minnesotans rely on SNAP benefits which risk disruption if the shutdown continues. Minnesota News Network+1

Implication: Growing pressure on state and social service systems if federal funding remains stalled.

3. Vandalism of newly planted trees in St. Paul

Several dozen newly planted trees in Saint Paul were vandalised — marking a repeat incident according to local reports. MPR News+1

Implication: Challenges in urban tree-planting initiatives, community investment and cost of replacement.

4. St. Paul ballot measure: administrative vs criminal enforcement

An opinion piece argues that the city (St. Paul) should have civil (administrative) citation power to enforce ordinances, rather than relying solely on criminal penalties. Minnesota Reformer

The article notes St. Paul is the only one of Minnesota’s 25 largest cities lacking that administrative-citation power. Minnesota Reformer

Implication: Potential change in local governance and how worker protections & city rules are enforced.

5. Weather: Rain creeping in from west, dry in east

For Monday, western Minnesota is expected to see increasing clouds and scattered rain showers, while eastern portions remain largely dry. MPR News

Earlier in the day, Twin Cities may reach ~60°F under mostly sunny skies. CBS News

Implication: Good to know for commute/planning especially in west-central MN; east remains easier weather-wise today.

