Twin Cities Metro
Parents of Alex Pretti (killed by federal agents in Minneapolis in January) held their first public news conference, accusing the Justice Department of nine months of “silence and stonewalling” and shielding the agents involved. They say they have received little information despite requests.
Hermantown City Council postponed (and later canceled a follow-up for) a key vote on a proposed Google data center after protesters filled City Hall Monday night, preventing the meeting from proceeding safely.
Early voting is strong in Minneapolis, with more than 43,000 ballots already cast (mail + in-person) as of Tuesday morning; the city could break its early-vote record.
Other notes: St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her reiterated plans to continue clearing homeless encampments; ongoing midterm focus includes the secretary of state race (Steve Simon vs. Tad Jude) and attorney general race (Keith Ellison and the Glock lawsuit).
Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)
Moorhead Police sought an endangered missing man (88-year-old Dean Fjeld with Alzheimer’s); updates indicated he was later found safe.
North Dakota Highway Patrol identified those injured in a crash south of Fargo over the weekend (one with life-threatening injuries).
Broader context includes ongoing Fargo-Moorhead Area Diversion flood-protection work (recent completion of major channel excavation) and local school board controversies (e.g., Detroit Lakes rainbow flag discussion).
Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI area)
Hermantown data-center protests and meeting disruptions dominated local coverage (see Twin Cities notes).
MnDOT plans to reopen the I-35 pedestrian bridge just south of Mesaba Avenue in Duluth on Oct. 31 (temporary fencing through winter; ornamental railing next spring).
SBA is offering low-interest disaster loans in northern counties (including St. Louis and Cook) for businesses impacted by summer wildfires; Gov. Walz is encouraging applications.
Other: School funding referendums on the ballot in Duluth and nearby districts; Duluth City Council support for the 148th Fighter Wing’s F-35 pursuit.
West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)
Body recovered Monday from George Lake (New London Township) is believed to be that of 47-year-old Felicia Swenson of Spicer, reported missing Saturday night; investigation ongoing and identification pending.
Willmar Connect broadband project Phase 1 (west of 1st Street/south of Hwy 12) is wrapping up on schedule, with service expected later this year; Phase 2 approved to move forward.
Local coverage also notes lingering community discussion of an earlier ICE operation ahead of the midterms, plus routine police reports and the Uptown Willmar property auction process.
East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota
Statewide/regional: Truck driver pleaded guilty in a fatal 2023 I-35 crash near Faribault that killed an Iowa couple.
Rain totals from Monday–Tuesday showers were notable across central and southern areas (examples: Willmar ~0.70”, Windom ~0.72”, Marshall ~0.51”, Mankato ~0.41”, Rochester area lower).
Broader themes include midterm races, farm/rural economic pressures, and wildfire recovery support in the north. Specific east-central or far-southeast breaking stories were lighter in Tuesday afternoon coverage beyond the statewide items and weather impacts.
Pro Sports
Vikings: 6-0 after a 16-10 win over the Colts on Sunday (first 6-0 start since 2009). They are the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team. Defense continues to dominate; offense (led by Kyler Murray) is a focus for improvement. Next: at Lions (Nov. 1).
Timberwolves: Suffered their first loss of the season Monday night, falling 127-125 in OT to the Cavaliers. Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 47 points. They had opened 3-0 with big wins.
Wild: First in the Central Division (8-3-2, 18 points) heading into tonight’s game at Utah Mammoth (8-4-0). They are closing a five-game road trip after weekend wins over Seattle and Vancouver (Quinn Hughes scored in his return to Vancouver and reached 500 career points). Puck drop ~8 p.m. CT.
Twins: Offseason focus. Finished the 2026 season 76/77-85 (3rd in AL Central). Recent notes include reliever Jeff Hoffman’s elbow surgery (expected ready for 2027), new pitching coach Brian Reith, and discussions around free agents, catching, bullpen upgrades, and young talent (e.g., Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez).
Statewide Weather (as of early evening Tuesday)
Rain from Monday into Tuesday has largely exited or is wrapping up. Cloudy skies dominate much of the state this afternoon/evening with milder temperatures after the rain.
Tonight (beginning ~5 p.m.): Mostly cloudy and quiet/mild under lingering clouds. Lows generally in the mid-40s to low 50s across the south/central areas; cooler (upper 30s–mid-40s) farther north. Light winds.
Wednesday: Warmer and more humid. Highs climbing into the upper 50s–low 60s Twin Cities/central, 60s–low 70s southeast, and cooler 50s north. Chance of late-day thunderstorms (especially along the I-35 corridor) as a cold front approaches; storms expected to move east Wednesday night.
48-hour extended outlook (roughly through Thursday evening): After Wednesday’s warmth and possible storms, cooler and drier air returns Thursday with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s–low 60s. A more seasonal pattern settles in afterward, with additional shower chances later in the week in some areas.
Rain totals Monday–Tuesday morning varied widely (higher in parts of central/southern Minnesota, lighter far north). Check local forecasts for precise timing of any residual showers or Wednesday storms. Stay safe and have a good evening!
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