Twin Cities Metro

Other notes: St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her reiterated plans to continue clearing homeless encampments; ongoing midterm focus includes the secretary of state race (Steve Simon vs. Tad Jude) and attorney general race (Keith Ellison and the Glock lawsuit).

Early voting is strong in Minneapolis, with more than 43,000 ballots already cast (mail + in-person) as of Tuesday morning; the city could break its early-vote record.

Hermantown City Council postponed (and later canceled a follow-up for) a key vote on a proposed Google data center after protesters filled City Hall Monday night, preventing the meeting from proceeding safely.

Parents of Alex Pretti (killed by federal agents in Minneapolis in January) held their first public news conference, accusing the Justice Department of nine months of “silence and stonewalling” and shielding the agents involved. They say they have received little information despite requests.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

North Dakota Highway Patrol identified those injured in a crash south of Fargo over the weekend (one with life-threatening injuries).

Moorhead Police sought an endangered missing man (88-year-old Dean Fjeld with Alzheimer’s); updates indicated he was later found safe.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI area)

Other: School funding referendums on the ballot in Duluth and nearby districts; Duluth City Council support for the 148th Fighter Wing’s F-35 pursuit.

SBA is offering low-interest disaster loans in northern counties (including St. Louis and Cook) for businesses impacted by summer wildfires; Gov. Walz is encouraging applications.

MnDOT plans to reopen the I-35 pedestrian bridge just south of Mesaba Avenue in Duluth on Oct. 31 (temporary fencing through winter; ornamental railing next spring).

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Local coverage also notes lingering community discussion of an earlier ICE operation ahead of the midterms, plus routine police reports and the Uptown Willmar property auction process.

Willmar Connect broadband project Phase 1 (west of 1st Street/south of Hwy 12) is wrapping up on schedule, with service expected later this year; Phase 2 approved to move forward.

Body recovered Monday from George Lake (New London Township) is believed to be that of 47-year-old Felicia Swenson of Spicer, reported missing Saturday night; investigation ongoing and identification pending.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

Broader themes include midterm races, farm/rural economic pressures, and wildfire recovery support in the north. Specific east-central or far-southeast breaking stories were lighter in Tuesday afternoon coverage beyond the statewide items and weather impacts.

Rain totals from Monday–Tuesday showers were notable across central and southern areas (examples: Willmar ~0.70”, Windom ~0.72”, Marshall ~0.51”, Mankato ~0.41”, Rochester area lower).

Statewide/regional: Truck driver pleaded guilty in a fatal 2023 I-35 crash near Faribault that killed an Iowa couple.

Pro Sports

Vikings: 6-0 after a 16-10 win over the Colts on Sunday (first 6-0 start since 2009). They are the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten team. Defense continues to dominate; offense (led by Kyler Murray) is a focus for improvement. Next: at Lions (Nov. 1).

Timberwolves: Suffered their first loss of the season Monday night, falling 127-125 in OT to the Cavaliers. Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 47 points. They had opened 3-0 with big wins.

Wild: First in the Central Division (8-3-2, 18 points) heading into tonight’s game at Utah Mammoth (8-4-0). They are closing a five-game road trip after weekend wins over Seattle and Vancouver (Quinn Hughes scored in his return to Vancouver and reached 500 career points). Puck drop ~8 p.m. CT.