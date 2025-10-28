Minnesota Today 10/28/25
Here are notable stories from Minnesota on October 28, 2025
1. Food assistance under strain amid Democrat shutdown
The ongoing federal government shutdown is putting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at risk of stopping benefits for roughly 440,000 Minnesotans. minneapolimedia.town.news+3Minnesota Attorney General’s Office+3Eden Prairie Local News+3
In response, Tim Walz (Governor of Minnesota) announced $4 million in state emergency funding to support food shelves. Eden Prairie Local News+1
However, state and non-profit officials warn that this amount will likely only cover a fraction of the demand if federal benefits halt. MPR News+1
Also, Minnesota — together with 22 other states — filed a lawsuit against the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) alleging that suspending SNAP benefits is illegal. Minnesota Attorney General’s Office+1
2. Major layoffs at Target Corporation’s Minnesota operations
Target reported 815 layoff notices in Minnesota: 528 permanent layoffs at its Minneapolis HQ and 287 elsewhere. KARE 11+1
The layoff notification was filed with the state’s employment department. Fox21Online
3. Local emergency services and police reports
A compilation of incident reports from the Worthington Police Department, Nobles County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was released today. Worthington Globe
These reports span multiple kinds of incidents (details not highlighted broadly).
4. Sports & college athletics updates
In northern Minnesota, the Greenway Nashwauk‑Keewatin High School and Wadena‑Deer Creek High School qualified both boys and girls teams for the state cross-country meet on Nov. 1. kaxe.org
The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced swimmer/diver Athletes of the Week from Carleton College and Macalester College. Mia Athletics
5. Weather & general conditions
The forecast for the Twin Cities indicates a rainy Tuesday, with conditions expected to dry out by Wednesday. CBS News
This kind of weather can affect transit, events, and outdoor activities.
