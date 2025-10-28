1. Food assistance under strain amid Democrat shutdown

The ongoing federal government shutdown is putting the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at risk of stopping benefits for roughly 440,000 Minnesotans. minneapolimedia.town.news+3Minnesota Attorney General’s Office+3Eden Prairie Local News+3

In response, Tim Walz (Governor of Minnesota) announced $4 million in state emergency funding to support food shelves. Eden Prairie Local News+1

However, state and non-profit officials warn that this amount will likely only cover a fraction of the demand if federal benefits halt. MPR News+1