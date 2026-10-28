Twin Cities Metro

Salim Said, described by prosecutors as a key architect of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $44 million in restitution.

Minneapolis City Council is advancing a proposal to eliminate the Office of Community Safety amid criticism over police spending and delays related to the state’s policing agreement; a full vote is expected Thursday.

The family of Alex Pretti (fatally shot by ICE agents earlier this year) continues pressing the DOJ for more transparency in the investigation.

Robbinsdale schools are seeking voter approval for a $413 million funding measure after prior cuts and closures.

Other notes: A deer crashed into an Excelsior basement (it took a Taser to remove it); teens arrested after an I-94 pursuit and crash in St. Paul; James O’Keefe and Cam Higby charged with felony unlawful voting and identity theft related to a primary election video.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Local headlines remain relatively light on major breaking stories for the day. Recent items include completion of excavation on the 30-mile Fargo-Moorhead flood diversion channel (major milestone with ongoing embankment and fencing work), a fatal fiery crash in Moorhead (witnesses sought), and the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making stops in the area.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

St. Louis County Board supports bringing F-35 fighter jets to the 148th Fighter Wing in Duluth.

Hermantown City Council postponed a key vote on Google’s proposed data center for a second time after protests and a sit-in disrupted meetings; rescheduled for Friday with limited attendance.

Other: Groundbreaking on a new apartment complex near Lake Superior College; I-35 pedestrian bridge set to reopen Saturday; finalists announced for Duluth snowplow naming contest.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Local police/sheriff records and smaller stories dominate: electric dirt bike pursuit in Willmar (rider eluded officers), body recovered from George Lake near Spicer (tentatively identified as missing woman Felicia Swenson), charges pending in a Renville County crash involving a semi, and progress on the Willmar Connect broadband project (Phase 1 wrapping up).

East Central / Southwest / Southeast Minnesota

Statewide themes overlap with metro (severe weather risk, Feeding Our Future sentencing, rural healthcare initiative announcement by AG Keith Ellison).

Southern Minnesota: Competitive U.S. House race (Brad Finstad vs. Jake Johnson) seeing heavy last-minute ad spending from Trump-aligned and Democratic groups.

Hastings area: Residents express frustration over PFAS water treatment costs tied to 3M; senator notes ~$80 million needed for treatment plants.

Southeast (Rochester/Olmsted): Routine local items such as police reports, road work/detours (e.g., Hwy 52), and community events; no major standout statewide-breaking stories unique to the day beyond the broader weather threat.

Sports

Vikings : Undefeated at 6-0 after a 16-10 win over the Colts on Sunday. Blake Cashman named NFC Defensive Player of the Week (12 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 PBUs). Preparing for Week 8 at Detroit Lions; signed tight ends Bryson Nesbit and Devin Culp to the practice squad.

Timberwolves : Anthony Edwards will undergo an arthroscopic knee “cleanup” procedure within 24 hours (not a meniscus tear; focused on long-term health). Expected to miss significant time (reports of at least weeks to ~2 months) but return this season. Wolves (3-1) host Golden State Warriors tonight at Target Center without him.

Wild : Beat Utah Mammoth 3-1 on Tuesday. Kirill Kaprizov scored his NHL-leading 14th goal (plus an assist); team finished a 3-1-1 road trip.

Twins: Offseason focus continues on bullpen upgrades, catcher situation (Ryan Jeffers free agency), and roster building after a third-place AL Central finish. New pitching coach Brian Reith in place.

Statewide Weather

Warm and potentially stormy conditions today (highs near 70°F, ~15° above average) ahead of a cold front. Scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon/evening (best chance roughly 2–7/9 p.m. in the metro and eastward), with a slight (Level 2/5) risk of severe weather including large hail (1”+), damaging winds (~60 mph), and isolated tornadoes possible—especially across the Twin Cities into east-central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Marginal risk covers more of southern/central/western Minnesota.

Tonight: Storms taper, cooler with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Much quieter, mostly sunny and milder (highs near 55–60°F).

48-hour extended outlook from ~5 p.m. today: Storms move through this evening, then clearing and cooler Thursday into Friday with continued mild (above-normal) temperatures. Rain chances return later in the weekend (including possible impacts on Halloween trick-or-treating).

Stay safe if storms develop this evening—monitor local alerts.