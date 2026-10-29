Twin Cities Metro

FBI and other federal/state agencies (including IRS, Minnesota BCA, and Medicaid Fraud Control Unit) conducted court-authorized investigative activity at multiple sites in the Twin Cities (including St. Louis Park and Edina autism centers suspected of Medicaid fraud) and Rochester; this comes ahead of Vice President JD Vance’s planned “War on Fraud” announcement Friday in St. Cloud.

A woman was killed after being struck by a dump truck while crossing the street in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood (near Highland Theater / Cleveland Ave. at Ford Parkway) Thursday morning.

Minneapolis City Council voted 9-4 to eliminate the Office of Community Safety (enough to override a potential mayoral veto). The council is also set to consider a Safe Outdoor Spaces ordinance allowing unsheltered people to sleep in vehicles overnight.

St. Paul is working to keep the Hourcar/Evie car-share program running after its abrupt closure, seeking a new contractor and state funding.

A key Feeding Our Future fraud figure, Salim Said, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Other notes: Minneapolis among finalists for future NCAA basketball Final Fours; early voting records set in Minneapolis for a non-presidential election; campaigns intensifying ahead of Tuesday’s midterms.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead)

Fargo-Moorhead Area Diversion project reached a major milestone with excavation of the 30-mile stormwater diversion channel complete (45 million cubic yards moved); work continues on fencing, topsoil, embankments, and related infrastructure.

Limited fresh local breaking news in evening summaries; recent items included a missing Moorhead man found safe and ongoing diversion-related lane closures.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Community and Halloween events prominent (Legend of Sleepy Hollow ballet, Rocky Horror shadow cast, Black Parade tribute, USW Halloween Bash, Poltergeist Pub Crawl, etc.).

City of Duluth dedicated the Woodland Pump System facility to the late Eric Shaffer; Chester Bowl Thom Storm Chalet reconstruction fully funded; finalists announced for Duluth snowplow naming contest.

I-35 pedestrian bridge in Duluth set to reopen Oct. 31; Superior School District approved a budget lowering the tax levy.

Earlier: Duluth Seaway Port Authority positive on planned major investment in Fraser Shipyards (Superior) under new ownership.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar)

Uptown Willmar mall auction closed without a sale (negotiations continue).

Local records: arrests, crashes, assaults, and a workplace accident reported in recent police logs. Body recovered from George Lake near Spicer tentatively identified as a missing woman.

Willmar football completed an 8-0 regular season (first since 1989).

East Central / Southwest / Southeast Minnesota

Pine Island (southeast) : Settlement requires new environmental review (supervised by Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) for the proposed Google data center project.

Southern Minnesota : Heavy spending in the competitive Finstad (R) vs. Johnson (D) House race (already over $11 million). Mankato Latinos held Day of the Dead celebrations amid immigration concerns.

Rochester area : Part of the multi-site federal/state investigative activity noted above; local police provided mutual aid.

Statewide energy assistance program urging applications ahead of winter ($111 million in federal funding). Minnesota ranks high nationally for jobs per a recent study.

Sports

Minnesota Vikings (NFL): 6-0, sole remaining undefeated team, 1st in NFC North. Last win: 16-10 over Indianapolis Colts (Oct. 25). Next: at Detroit Lions, Sunday Nov. 1 (1 p.m. ET). Strong defense (league-low points allowed); Blake Cashman named NFC Defensive Player of the Week; Justin Jefferson noted fewer targets but prioritized winning; Aaron Jones limited in practice (knee).

Minnesota Twins (MLB): Finished 2026 at 77-85 (3rd AL Central). Offseason focus: new pitching coach Brian Reith hired; Jeff Hoffman had elbow procedure (expected ready for 2027); Pablo López recovery progressing toward spring; owner Tom Pohlad indicated higher spending on young core; free-agent and roster decisions (catcher, bullpen, etc.) underway with potential lockout deadline approaching.

Minnesota Timberwolves (NBA): 3-2 early in 2026-27 season (8th in West). Last: L 114-119 vs. Golden State Warriors (Oct. 28). Next: vs. LA Clippers, Friday Oct. 30 (8 p.m. ET).

Minnesota Wild (NHL): 9-3-2 (20 points), 1st in Central Division. Last: W 3-1 at Utah Mammoth (Oct. 27). Next: vs. New York Islanders tonight (Oct. 29, 8 p.m. ET). Strong start with positive goal differential.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Oct. 29 into 30): Clear to mostly clear becoming partly/mostly cloudy overnight. Twin Cities area lows in the low-to-mid 40s°F; cooler in the north and northwest (30s possible). Light winds. No precipitation expected.

Tomorrow (Friday, Oct. 30): Mostly cloudy to cloudy, highs in the mid-50s°F across much of the state (slightly cooler north). Continued dry.

48-hour extended outlook starting ~5 p.m. Thursday: Dry and seasonable through Friday. Scattered showers possible Saturday (Halloween), mainly southern/central Minnesota, with highs still in the 50s. Mostly dry and a bit warmer Sunday (upper 50s to mid-60s possible). A bigger change arrives early next week with widespread soaking rain likely Monday–Tuesday (including Election Day), then quieter weather returning midweek with highs in the 50s. Temperatures remain above normal for late October in many areas.

Current conditions around early evening: Clear and mid-50s in the Twin Cities with northwest winds; cloudier and cooler (mid-40s) in Fargo and Duluth with breezier conditions near Lake Superior.