Fatal shooting in south Minneapolis

A man in his 40s was shot and killed around 6:30 a.m. on the 2600 block of 32nd Avenue South in south Minneapolis after intervening when someone attempted to steal a car. CBS News

According to Minneapolis Police Department Chief Brian O’Hara, the victim confronted the suspect, engaged in a brief struggle, and was shot. CBS News

The motive was described by the chief as “an incredibly petty and minor offense for someone to lose their life over.” CBS News

Investigators are reviewing surveillance and interviewing witnesses; the suspect has not yet been identified. CBS News

SNAP benefits set to expire for many families due to Democrat shutdown

Over 440,000 Minnesotans are facing the end of their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits starting November 1, creating acute challenges for food-insecure families. MPR News+1

Nearly 40 % of Minnesota SNAP recipients are children; nearly one-third of kindergartners in the state receive benefits. Minnesota House of Representatives+1

State Rep. Rick Hansen (DFL) noted that Minnesota is trying to fill the gap via food-shelves and free school meals, but the loss of federal support poses major risks. Minnesota House of Representatives

Many families described the situation as “scraping by,” with limited food options looming. MPR News

Manufactured-home park residents push for lot-rent protections

In St. Paul, residents of manufactured home communities met with lawmakers to advocate for legislation that would cap annual lot-rent increases to 3% and allow residents the first chance to purchase the lots their homes sit on. CBS News

Residents say out-of-state private-equity firms have been buying parks and pushing large rent hikes—one resident said her lot rent rose >40% in the last five years. CBS News

The proposed bill would give more power to residents in what is often their only affordable housing option. CBS News

State to hire third-party auditor for high-risk Medicaid claims

The Minnesota Department of Human Services has signed a 1-year, $2.3 million contract with Optum to audit 14 Medicaid services deemed high-risk for fraud.

Optum will review batches of claims every two weeks for irregularities such as unusual billing or missing documentation.

While the move is aimed at strengthening fiscal oversight, it may slightly delay some provider payments the state hopes to keep within 30 days.

Invasive aquatic species found in Wright County lake

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed the presence of the invasive alga starry stonewort (Nitellopsis obtusa) in Buffalo Lake in Wright County. MN DNR

Starry stonewort is known to form dense mats that interfere with boating, fishing, and native plant growth.

The discovery triggers an intensified monitoring and response effort to limit spread. MN DNR

Home-remodeling firm closes after 70 years

Minnesota Rusco, a Twin Cities home-remodeling company operating for 70 years, abruptly shut down this week, leaving employees jobless and homeowners with unfinished contracts. MPR News+1

Some homeowners were mid-project (for example, a window installation) and unaware of the company’s imminent closure. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Affected customers may be eligible for restitution through Minnesota’s Contractor Recovery Fund, but only after securing a court judgment against the remodeler. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Farms see some relief amid rate cuts and China deal

MPR News reports that recent interest-rate cuts and new developments in trade relations with China are bringing welcome — if cautious — optimism to Minnesota farmers. MPR News+2Red Lake Nation News+2

Farmers in rural Minnesota had been carrying anxiety over weak markets and full grain bins. Red Lake Nation News+1

The story suggests this relief is fragile and won’t erase longer-term structural pressures in agriculture. MPR News

Why it matters: Agriculture remains a backbone of many Greater Minnesota communities. Even small shifts in interest rates or trade deals can ripple across local economies, affecting land value, farm viability, and rural population retention.

Overdose deaths decline in Greater Minnesota

According to the Minnesota News Network Morning Headlines, drug overdose deaths in the state fell by 26% overall, and by 31% in Greater Minnesota specifically. minnesotanewsnetwork.com

The decline is attributed in part to expanded access to treatment, better medications, and evolving definitions of “recovery.” minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Officials caution that while this is encouraging, the underlying drivers (substance use, mental health, access to care) remain.

Why it matters: Health and public-safety outcomes in rural and less-urban areas often lag metro trends; this decrease suggests some positive movement in addressing a serious crisis outside the Twin Cities.

Rural health-care model hailed in county-administered system

In northern Minnesota, South Country Health Alliance (“SCHA”) praised a recent state-court decision supporting county-administered rural medical assistance programs. nujournal.com

The initiative, called CARMA (County-Administered Rural Medical Assistance), gives rural counties more flexibility to integrate health care, public health and social services. nujournal.com

Reported savings: rural counties participating reported 5–15 % reductions in health care costs. nujournal.com

Why it matters: Access to health care is a longstanding challenge in many rural Minnesota counties. Models that show cost-savings and improved access could strengthen retention of health services in smaller communities.

Lawmaker-exchange program aims to bridge partisan divides

A novel program is pairing Democratic and Republican Minnesota state lawmakers so they visit each other’s districts, aiming to build mutual understanding and reduce polarization. MPR News

The exchange gives lawmakers a first-hand look at community issues in rural and urban districts beyond their own. MPR News

Advocates hope this may lead to more productive cooperation on issues like broadband, agriculture, health care and education across varied geographies.

Why it matters: Minnesota’s legislative debates increasingly reflect urban–rural divides. Programs that foster cross-region familiarity may help address policy blind spots and improve the quality of state governance.

Language- and culture-preservation nonprofit wins major award in Greater Minnesota

Dakota Wicohan, a nonprofit working on Dakota language and cultural revitalization, was awarded the 2025 Bush Prize for Greater Minnesota — becoming the first rural Native organization in Minnesota to receive it. Native News Online

They received $250,000 in unrestricted funding to further their mission of teaching Dakota language and lifeways. Native News Online

Programs include horse-regalia making, youth and adult language instruction, and a curriculum correcting exclusion of Dakota history in schools. Native News Online

Why it matters: Culturally responsive education and preservation are vital in many rural and Indigenous communities in Minnesota. Investments like this support long-term community resilience, identity and local leadership.

