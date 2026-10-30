Statewide / Twin Cities Metro

Federal officials (including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and others) highlighted the Trump administration’s “war on fraud” at a St. Cloud event after Vice President JD Vance canceled his planned appearance. This followed Thursday raids: Minnesota AG Keith Ellison’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit joined federal agents executing search warrants at Twin Cities autism providers (Iska Incorporated in St. Louis Park and Bright Horizon Therapy Center in Edina) and additional sites in Rochester. Officials reported 17 search warrants and 4 arrests tied to suspected Medicaid fraud involving millions.

Minnesota is on pace for a midterm early-voting record, with more than 659,000 ballots already cast; in-person early voting continues this weekend and Monday.

Measles cases have reached the highest level in 36 years (80 confirmed statewide, concentrated in Todd County). Officials urge checking vaccination records.

Other notes: St. Paul school board considering a cost-cutting plan (including potential teacher buyouts) to avoid layoffs after declining English-language learner numbers; Minneapolis approved designated sites allowing homeless people to sleep in cars; St. Paul mayor nominated a new fire chief; Governor Walz extended emergency relief related to high diesel prices.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Local coverage remains relatively quiet on major breaking stories today. Recent items include a Fargo man arrested for terrorizing after threatening people near Island Park and earlier police activity in Moorhead. Broader election and rural outreach efforts are active in the region.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Hermantown City Council is set to vote tonight (6:30 p.m.) on a controversial Google-backed data center proposal. Attendance is limited to the first 85 people due to fire-safety restrictions after prior protests delayed earlier votes.

Other local items include Superior-area water utility ballot challenges, shipyard investment updates, and various community events (trunk-or-treats, Halloween activities).

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Authorities identified 33-year-old Brittany Gehrke of Cosmos as the victim in a fatal early-morning head-on crash on Highway 7 in East Lake Lillian Township (SUV vs. semi); she was not wearing a seat belt. The truck driver and passenger were uninjured.

Routine local records (arrests, crashes, domestic reports) and notes on the Uptown Willmar mall’s unresolved future after it failed to sell at auction.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

Southeast (Rochester/Olmsted): Rochester Police assisted federal agents with search warrants Thursday as part of the broader Medicaid fraud investigations. Other local items include gunfire investigations, a house fire, University of Minnesota Rochester nursing program expansion plans, and completion of a Highway 30 project near the airport.

East central and southwest areas are quieter in today’s major headlines, with coverage dominated by statewide election, fraud, and health stories. Rural voter outreach events are scheduled in places like Winona and Rochester.

Minnesota Sports

Vikings (6-0) : Preparing for Sunday’s noon CT road game at the Detroit Lions. Final injury report lists S Jay Ward (knee) as questionable; other players (including RB Aaron Jones) are expected available. The defense remains a major strength.

Timberwolves (3-2) : Host the LA Clippers tonight (8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT) at Target Center in an NBA Cup group-play game. Anthony Edwards is out after knee surgery (expected multi-month absence); Donte DiVincenzo is also out. The Wolves are favorites at home after recent losses.

Wild (≈9-3-3 / 9-4-2) : Fell 4-3 in overtime at home Thursday to the New York Islanders. Matthew Schaefer scored the OT winner (his second goal of the game); Quinn Hughes had a goal and assist for Minnesota. Next up: at Washington on Sunday.

Twins: In the offseason. Recent notes include pitching coach hire, optimism about Byron Buxton’s health, and focus on the young core.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Current conditions (Twin Cities area late afternoon): Cloudy, around 54–57°F, with light winds.

Tonight (Friday into Saturday): Mostly cloudy to cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s (cooler farther north). Light winds.

Saturday: Cloudy with a good chance of light rain or drizzle (especially morning into afternoon). Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds increasing slightly.

48-hour extended outlook (from ~5 p.m. Friday): Continued cloudy/cool pattern with rain chances Saturday. Temperatures stay mild for late October (highs 50s). Rain chances increase and become more widespread early next week (Sunday–Tuesday), with potentially heavier amounts Monday–Tuesday and temperatures holding in the 50s before a gradual cool-down.

Stay safe and informed—early voting continues this weekend. Sources include Minnesota News Network, Star Tribune, MPR, local outlets, team sites, and weather data.