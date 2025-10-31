Minnesota Today 10/31/25
Here’s a regional digest of notable Minnesota news for Friday, October 31, 2025
Metro / Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul area)
In St. Paul a double homicide is under investigation: two men were found dead (one from gunshots at the scene, the other died at a hospital) after what investigators believe was an exchange of gunfire. These represent the city’s 10th and 11th homicides this year. Minnesota News Network+1
A house fire on Desoto Street in St. Paul has left a firefighter hospitalized with minor injuries. CBS News
Weather: Expect cool, damp, cloudy conditions and scattered rain showers across the Twin Cities region for the Halloween evening. Highs are only forecast in the low to mid 40s (e.g., ~44 °F in Minneapolis). FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1
The metro area’s news outlets also highlight community activity: a Black-owned art gallery opening in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood. CBS News
Statewide / Policy & Economy
State policy update: The Manufactured Home Park Residents Bill of Rights campaign launched by Sen. Liz Boldon and Rep. Matt Norris seeks to protect residents of manufactured-home parks across Minnesota from steep lot-rent hikes and evictions. Minnesota News Network
Federal benefits impact: Due to the ongoing federal budget impasse/ shutdown, around 440,000 Minnesotans are projected to lose food-assistance via the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as of November 1 — lawmakers are sounding urgent alarms. house.leg.state.mn.us+1
Business/Economy: Long-standing Twin Cities remodeling firm Minnesota Rusco abruptly closed after ~70 years, leaving some customers with unfinished projects and financial concern. MPR News
Greater Minnesota / Northern & Rural Regions
In Bemidji, the search continues for missing teen Jeremy Jourdain, who has been missing since Halloween 2016. Authorities are renewing outreach efforts and offering a reward. Minnesota News Network
Local news item: In the far north (e.g., around Roseau), community bulletins note events like a free “Screenagers” series on digital health and a memorial service — underscoring the quieter, local small-town coverage. wild102.com
Central Minnesota
In the Willmar area, a 26-year-old man was arrested on multiple charges after a caller reported a domestic abuse incident late Wednesday (Oct. 30) in the 300 block of Seventh Street NW. He also had an outstanding warrant from Texas. West Central Tribune
Additional reports from the region include a truck-off-the-road crash near the Highway 71/23 bypass in Willmar late Wednesday. The driver was not reported hurt. West Central Tribune
In the “Greater Minnesota / Central” region, the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs’ Association awarded the Justin Sherwood (Fire Chief in Bemidji) its 2025 Leadership Award, recognizing his service and role during major storms. Lakeland PBS
Summary / Insight: The central region is seeing fairly typical public-safety and community-leadership news this week — arrests and crashes, but also civic leadership recognition. The emphasis is on keeping local residents aware of safety incidents and community honors.
Southeast Minnesota
In Rochester and Southeast Minnesota, communities are gearing up for Halloween with a variety of events: a free costume contest at 1928 Cocktails & Bites, a dance at the Blue Moon Ballroom from 7:30–11 p.m., and other “spooky weekend” gatherings. ABC 6 News - kaaltv.com
Weather in the region is expected to be cool with spotty light showers or drizzle through the evening; trick-or-treat temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s; rain gear is advised.
On the agricultural/economic front, although this covers the broader Midwest, the drop in soybean‐futures prices is relevant for Minnesota farmers; the linked global grain forecasts may affect farm incomes in the region. Successful Farming
Summary / Insight: Southeast Minnesota is largely focused on community culture (Halloween events) and weather readiness, with an important overlay of agricultural economics given the region’s farming ties.
Northwest & Northern Minnesota / Greater Minnesota
On the Leech Lake Reservation, officials released a draft of their updated Hazard Mitigation Plan (covering natural hazards like tornadoes, winter storms, flooding etc.) and opened a public comment period through Nov 3. kaxe.org
In the Roseau County area, local recognitions: Sandi Weiland of Roseau County 4-H received a national “Meritorious Award” from the National Association of Extension 4‑H Youth Development Coordinators. Also Jane Evans of Roseau received a community leadership award for decades of volunteer service. wild102.com
In the Lakeland/Northern Minnesota region, the Bemidji Fire Chief was honored with a statewide leadership award by the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs’ Association. Lakeland PBS
Summary / Insight: In the northern and more rural parts of Minnesota, the news emphasizes community institutions (4-H, fire chiefs), hazard planning for extreme weather, and volunteerism — less high-drama crime/incidents than some metro areas.
