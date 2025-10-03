State regulators approve sale of Minnesota Power to private investors

Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission unanimously approved a $6.2 billion acquisition of the utility Minnesota Power (under parent company Allete) by an investment group (including a BlackRock subsidiary), despite objections from the state attorney general and industrial energy consumers. AP News+2MPR News+2

Minnesota sues Fleet Farm over alleged gun sales to straw purchasers

The State’s lawsuit against retailer Fleet Farm will proceed to trial after a court denied the company’s motion to dismiss. The suit accuses Fleet Farm of negligently selling firearms to straw buyers, contributing to gun trafficking and public safety risk. Minnesota Attorney General

Federal raid in St. Paul draws community backlash

A federal immigration enforcement operation in St. Paul’s North End neighborhood, where Latino roofers were detained, prompted criticism from community leaders. Organizers say agents came in unmarked vehicles and didn’t show identification. Minnesota Reformer

Record-breaking heat wave sets new temperature records

Much of Minnesota is experiencing a heat surge, with temperatures 20–25 °F above average in many places. Multiple local records are under threat. MPR News

In the Twin Cities, forecasts call for highs near 90 °F and warm overnight lows near 70. CBS News

Smaller Minnesota towns adopt solar power to save costs

Rural and smaller municipalities are increasingly installing solar energy systems to reduce utility expenditures and stabilize energy supply. MPR News

Midday Headlines: Tribute, murder charge, bridge renaming, and trade mission return A memorial and flags lowered to honor firefighter Isabella “Bella” Oscarson , a Minnesota native who died fighting fires in Idaho. Minnesota News Network

A Stearns County grand jury upgraded charges against a St. Cloud man to first-degree murder in the poisoning death of a roommate. Minnesota News Network

Minneapolis dedicated the 10th Avenue Bridge in memory of late State Senator Kari Dziedzic . Minnesota News Network

Governor Tim Walz returned from a trade mission in Ireland, promoting Minnesota’s strengths in medtech and ag innovation. Minnesota News Network

Legal challenge over Minnesota sanctuary policies

The U.S. Justice Department filed suit against Minnesota over its sanctuary policies, arguing they conflict with federal law. The state and local officials vow to resist the challenge. Reuters