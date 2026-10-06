Top regional headlines

Twin Cities metro

Eden Prairie High School students returned to class Monday after two people were shot duringFriday night’s homecoming football game.

A federal appeals court temporarily paused Minnesota’s law banning AI-generated “nudification”images.

Vance Boelter’s state murder trial has been moved to May 2027.

New traffic cameras are being installed in the I-35W Burnsville construction zone.

A woman received more than seven years in prison for a fatal wrong-way crash in Eden Prairie.CBS News

Northwest Minnesota / Fargo–Moorhead

The regional news cycle is focused on fall harvest traffic safety, with MnDOT urging motorists towatch for slow-moving farm machinery.

No major breaking headline specific to Fargo–Moorhead was identified in the available eveningreports. kttc.com

Northeast Minnesota / Duluth–Superior

No major breaking headline specific to the Duluth–Superior area was identified in the availableevening reports.

The National Weather Service lists a Small Craft Advisory in the broader regional marine area.National Weather Service

West-central Minnesota / Willmar

No major breaking Willmar-area headline was identified in the available reports.

Harvest traffic and changing fall conditions remain the main regional concerns. kttc.com

East-central Minnesota

No major breaking headline specific to east-central Minnesota was identified.

Statewide attention remains on public safety, transportation and rural emergency-medical-servicefunding. kttc.com

Southwest Minnesota

A rural southern Minnesota group is organizing opposition to the proposed Gopher-to-Badgertransmission line.

Flood recovery continues in parts of southern Minnesota, including New Richland, wherevolunteers have been helping clean damaged homes. kttc.com

Southeast Minnesota

Flood damage and cleanup remain important stories. Volunteers recently helped clean 12 homes inNew Richland.

Rochester-area reporting also includes a $140,000 settlement involving a woman who was falselyaccused of a crime. kttc.com

Sports

Vikings

Minnesota defeated Miami 15–10 Sunday and remains undefeated at 4–0. The defense againcarried much of the load, while kicker Will Reichard made five field goals.

T.J. Hockenson had a major receiving performance, and Aaron Jones rushed for 128 yards.

The Vikings are preparing for Sunday’s road game against New Orleans. Coach Kevin O’Connellprovided an injury update on offensive lineman Donovan Jackson Monday. CBS News2

Twins

Minnesota finished the season 77–85, third in the AL Central, after losing its September 27 finaleto Texas, 6–4.

The offseason focus is already on adding payroll and pursuing free agents. The Twins have alsoparted ways with several members of the pitching and training staffs.

Top prospect Walker Jenkins underwent minor right-elbow surgery and is expected to be ready forspring training. CBS Sports2

Timberwolves

Minnesota is entering the season with significant roster changes, including the additions ofLaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga and the departures of Naz Reid and Julius Randle.

Current discussion is centered on how the Wolves will manage Rudy Gobert’s role and preservehis effectiveness late in the season. Zone Coverage

Wild

The Wild opened the regular season with a 3–1 win over Nashville and then beat Boston 4–1 inSaturday’s home opener.

Kirill Kaprizov scored twice against Boston. The team held practice Monday, with coach JohnHynes, Kaprizov and Marcus Foligno speaking to reporters.

Defenseman Brock Faber’s health remains a personnel issue to monitor early in the season.NHL1

Statewide weather: tonight and Tuesday

A quiet, unusually warm October pattern is in place. Monday evening is partly cloudy to mostly clear, with no widespread precipitation expected. Minneapolis was around the mid-60s at 5:00 p.m., with a low near 57°F overnight. Tuesday should be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer, with highs near 80°F in the Twin Cities.

48-hour outlook beginning 5:00 p.m. Monday

Monday evening through early Tuesday: Quiet, mild and mostly dry. Clouds vary, with light winds.

Tuesday daytime: Mostly sunny and warm statewide. Temperatures rise well above typical early-October levels, especially in central and southern Minnesota.

Tuesday night: Clear to partly cloudy and cooler, but still mild for October.

Wednesday: Continued sunshine and warmth, with breezier conditions possible. Minneapolis isprojected near 75°F with an overnight low near 48°F.

Severe weather: No widespread severe-weather threat is indicated in the available eveningoutlooks.