Minnesota Today 10/6/25
Key Headlines
Minnesota sued over sanctuary policies
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Minnesota, along with Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Hennepin County, challenging their sanctuary city policies. The federal government argues those policies interfere with immigration law enforcement. AP News
BlackRock acquires 60% of Minnesota Power
Regulators approved the deal for BlackRock (in conjunction with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board) to acquire majority ownership of Minnesota Power via Allete. The move has caused tension within the DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor) coalition over control of energy infrastructure and regulation. Minnesota Reformer
New push for gun violence legislation amid political gridlock
In the wake of recent shootings (including the 2025 Annunciation Church massacre), some lawmakers are calling for a special legislative session to pass tougher gun laws. Representative Sydney Jordan (DFL) has publicly pressed for bipartisan support. Minnesota House of Representatives
Fire state-aid payments posted
On October 1, Minnesota’s Department of Revenue disbursed the bulk of the 2025 Fire State Aid and Supplemental Aid payments to local governments. Some payments were delayed pending compliance with audit requirements. League of Minnesota Cities
Duluth “Twin Ports Interchange” reopens
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled today for the fully reconstructed Twin Ports Interchange on I-35 in Duluth. The project (costing ~$435 million) aimed to modernize a congested interchange known locally as the “can of worms.” Minnesota News Network
SNAP benefit cuts begin October 1
Changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have taken effect, impacting more than 440,000 recipients in Minnesota. The cuts involve tightening eligibility, reducing benefits, and altering exemptions. The Sun
Incidents & Updates
Plane crash near McGregor
A small plane lost power after takeoff near McGregor Airport. Three aboard were injured, and one was airlifted to hospital. Minnesota News Network
12-year-old critically injured in Sartell
A boy riding a bike down a hill lost control, crashed, and was airlifted to a Minneapolis hospital. Bystanders began CPR before paramedics arrived. Minnesota News Network
Stabbing in Cass Lake
A 29-year-old man was stabbed multiple times in Cass Lake and transported to a Fargo hospital. The incident is under investigation. Minnesota News Network
Bridge in St. Paul closed long-term
The John Ireland Boulevard Bridge between Kellogg Boulevard and Rice Street is closed, with replacements expected to last into August 2026. CBS News
Chi-Chi’s reopens in St. Louis Park
The restaurant’s relaunch drew high demand, with bookings reportedly filled for three months. CBS News+1
Minneapolis mayoral debate highlights key issues
Candidates debated public safety, housing, and homelessness strategies at a recent forum, drawing significant local attention. CBS News
