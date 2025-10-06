Minnesota sued over sanctuary policies

The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Minnesota, along with Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Hennepin County, challenging their sanctuary city policies. The federal government argues those policies interfere with immigration law enforcement. AP News

BlackRock acquires 60% of Minnesota Power

Regulators approved the deal for BlackRock (in conjunction with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board) to acquire majority ownership of Minnesota Power via Allete. The move has caused tension within the DFL (Democratic-Farmer-Labor) coalition over control of energy infrastructure and regulation. Minnesota Reformer

New push for gun violence legislation amid political gridlock

In the wake of recent shootings (including the 2025 Annunciation Church massacre), some lawmakers are calling for a special legislative session to pass tougher gun laws. Representative Sydney Jordan (DFL) has publicly pressed for bipartisan support. Minnesota House of Representatives

Fire state-aid payments posted

On October 1, Minnesota’s Department of Revenue disbursed the bulk of the 2025 Fire State Aid and Supplemental Aid payments to local governments. Some payments were delayed pending compliance with audit requirements. League of Minnesota Cities

Duluth “Twin Ports Interchange” reopens

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled today for the fully reconstructed Twin Ports Interchange on I-35 in Duluth. The project (costing ~$435 million) aimed to modernize a congested interchange known locally as the “can of worms.” Minnesota News Network