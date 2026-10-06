Early evening headlines for Tuesday, October 6, 2026, across Minnesota regions, plus sports and weather.

Twin Cities Metro

Gun violence remains a major focus. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher highlighted Somali gang activity amid a string of shootings and planned updates on a regional task force.

Eden Prairie police linked a Monday night (Oct. 5) shooting at a Speedway gas station (W. 78th Street/Eden Prairie Road, no injuries; four men detained then released) to possible East African/Somali gang activity across the metro. It is not connected to Friday’s homecoming shooting at Eden Prairie High School, where two teens (17 and 18, from St. Paul) suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a fight near the stadium; the game was suspended and finished Monday with Eden Prairie winning 28-21 over Minnetonka. Communities including Edina are holding meetings on the issue.

The suspect in the fatal Saturday night Green Line light-rail shooting remains at large. Joseph Denny Nezperce, 36, of South St. Paul, was shot on an eastbound train near Stadium Village (near Huntington Bank Stadium) and died at Westgate Station; increased police presence is in place on trains and platforms.

Other stories: A man was charged in connection with tossing Lime scooters (nearly 100 reported missing near the Wabasha Street Bridge in St. Paul) into the river. A Brooklyn Center in-home daycare operator faces manslaughter charges in a 7-month-old’s death last summer. Minnesota Opera Orchestra musicians authorized a strike vote over contract proposals with no wage increases. DFL lawmakers raised concerns at the Capitol over proposed healthcare mergers (Allina by Sutter Health; Essentia by HealthPartners), with calls for community benefits agreements. A “No Kings” nonpartisan voter participation event is planned Saturday at The Commons in Minneapolis.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead)

Local activity includes MSUM and Concordia homecoming events. A Fargo man was cited for reckless driving after a multi-vehicle crash on the NDSU campus Monday (no injuries). Other recent items involve local crime cases (e.g., arson charges in Moorhead) and community events such as farmers markets and fall festivals. Weather has been mild after earlier regional storm impacts farther west.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Hermantown City Council unanimously passed an AUAR review for a proposed data center. A warehouse was destroyed in an early-morning Hibbing fire. Lake County corrections officer hospitalized after an inmate assault. Pine County sheriff’s office searching for a missing 16-year-old. Local positive notes include a Duluth Lawn and Sport donation.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar)

A Willmar man (85-year-old Robert Christensen) was seriously injured Monday when his pickup left County Road 9 near Willmar High School and hit a tree; he was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital. High school sports (volleyball, etc.) continue with local matchups.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

Statewide/rural items include a fugitive wanted on attempted second-degree murder and firearm charges (from a Mahnomen County incident) arrested without incident in Baxter by U.S. Marshals. Congressman Brad Finstad introduced legislation to bar U.S. government purchases of computers/printers from companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party. Minnesota’s congressional delegation (led by Finstad) seeks USDA Livestock Indemnity Program aid for turkey growers hit by avian metapneumovirus. Temporary Human Services Commissioner John Connolly is pressing the federal government for release of nearly $550 million in withheld Medicaid funds amid fraud allegations. Governor’s race candidates Lisa Demuth (R) and Amy Klobuchar (DFL) contrasted priorities at an Economic Club of Minnesota forum. University of Minnesota Morris students face felony charges in separate incidents, including one for attempted first-degree murder after an alleged stabbing of a music instructor.

Sports

Vikings: Undefeated at 4-0 after a 15-10 win over the Miami Dolphins. Defense dominated; T.J. Hockenson had 13 catches. Left guard Donovan Jackson is likely out for the season with a torn meniscus requiring surgery. Joshua Metellus celebrated his 100th game. NFL officials (including one involved in a Vikings game) face suspensions challenged by the Referees Association as excessive.

Twins: Finished the 2026 season 77-85 (3rd in AL Central), missing the playoffs. Pitching coaches Pete Maki and Luis Ramirez will not return. Byron Buxton is rehabbing after hip surgery (optimistic for 2027). Offseason focus includes free agents (e.g., catcher Ryan Jeffers), potential trades of starters like Joe Ryan or Bailey Ober, and building around a young core. Chairman Tom Pohlad vowed meaningful investment.

Timberwolves: Preseason underway. LaMelo Ball debuted positively in a Monday win over the Bucks. Jonathan Kuminga signed; ownership transition involving Marc Stad (controlling stake valued at ~$4.5B with Lynx) continues. Anthony Edwards hype and roster questions (e.g., Donte DiVincenzo recovery) feature prominently. Next preseason game vs. Indiana Pacers.

Wild: Off to a 2-0 start (wins over Nashville and Boston). Playing in Buffalo tonight (6 p.m.) vs. the Sabres on a three-game eastern road trip (then Tampa Bay and Florida). Nick and Marcus Foligno set to play together in Buffalo (their father’s longtime NHL home). Early standings place them near the top of the Central Division.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning): Mostly clear after a very warm, sunny, breezy day (highs upper 70s to near 80°F in the Twin Cities and parts of the south/west—10–20° above normal; cooler 60s north). Lows in the lower to mid-50s (cooler north). Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Sunny and still above average. Highs low 70s south to low 60s north. West/northwest winds increasing to 10–15 mph with gusts to ~30 mph in the afternoon. Elevated fire-weather concerns possible, especially west.

48-hour extended forecast (beginning ~5:00 p.m. Tuesday):

Through Wednesday night: Partly cloudy; lows upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, a touch cooler (highs mid-60s to low 70s); dry.

Overall trend: Dry and seasonable midweek with sunshine, then another warm-up into the weekend (highs potentially upper 70s to 80s south Saturday). Cooler air and possible rain chances arrive later next week (timing uncertain). Northern areas stay cooler throughout. Fire-weather watch remains relevant Wednesday in western areas.

Sources include Minnesota News Network afternoon headlines, MPR News, CBS Minnesota, FOX 9, Star Tribune, local outlets (e.g., West Central Tribune, Northern News Now), team sites, and National Weather Service products. Conditions can change; check local forecasts for specifics.