Twin Cities Metro

Federal prosecutors charged 18-year-old Twin Cities resident Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud with terrorism-related offenses after an FBI undercover operation. Authorities say he planned a mass-casualty attack at the Mall of America later this month in support of ISIS, intending to kill 30–60 people; he was arrested Tuesday in Richfield after taking possession of an AK-47-style rifle and ammunition from an undercover agent.

Law enforcement and suburban leaders are calling for a regional gang task force after a string of shootings in Bloomington, Eden Prairie, and Edina believed linked to Somali gang activity.

St. Paul’s HmongTown Marketplace faces possible foreclosure amid a $6.6 million lawsuit, raising concerns among longtime vendors and the Hmong community.

Rosedale Center’s food hall is set to close later this month. School districts including Stillwater and Hopkins are consolidating bus routes due to rising costs. University of Minnesota marks its 175th anniversary with global events Thursday.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Red River Valley SWAT executed a search warrant in Moorhead Wednesday morning, resulting in the arrests of Antonio Stevens, 39 (stolen property, illegal firearm, controlled substance charges) and Tatum Benson, 23 (outstanding warrants). Seven people were detained.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College plans to close its Detroit Lakes campus (enrollment ~111) tentatively in summer 2028 or later; campuses in Moorhead, Fergus Falls, and Wadena remain open.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the September 13 shooting death of 17-year-old Dylon Oothoudt near Cass Lake and is seeking public tips.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

A 31-year-old man was stabbed in the leg early Wednesday near Gateway Tower in Duluth after an argument; he sought hospital treatment himself. The suspect (known to the victim) fled and remains at large.

A body was recovered from Lake Superior near Split Rock River Wayside Rest. Political races in the region, including a state Senate rematch, are drawing attention as potential swing contests for legislative control.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar)

An 85-year-old Willmar man suffered serious injuries Monday when his pickup left County Road 9 Northeast and struck a tree. A separate motorcycle-pickup collision Tuesday in Willmar left a 74-year-old man with serious injuries (airlifted to HCMC); the pickup driver was uninjured.

Local candidate forums for Willmar mayor and Minnesota House District 16B took place this week.

East Central Minnesota

Statewide themes of school funding (November ballot amendment) and local referendums are active. A man and his dog were injured in a bear encounter in northeastern Minnesota after the animal pinned the dog.

Southwest Minnesota

A man died after colliding with a semi-truck Monday evening in the region. Local candidate activity and community events continue amid generally quiet news day.

Southeast Minnesota (Rochester area)

An open legislative seat in Rochester is viewed as potentially decisive for party control of the state Legislature. Steele County is defending its decision that a proposed East Side Corridor highway does not require a full environmental impact statement; residents are appealing.

Rochester continues addressing business impacts from Destination Medical Center construction and transit projects.

Minnesota Sports

Vikings: Signed veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Jeshaun Jones to the practice squad. Kicker Will Reichard named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. The team is 4-0 after beating Miami; injuries include Donovan Jackson (IR, torn meniscus). Coach Kevin O’Connell provided updates on Justin Jefferson and others.

Twins: Season complete (finished ~76–85, 3rd in AL Central). Offseason focus includes possible trades of starting pitchers (Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober among names mentioned), arbitration decisions, and payroll increases vowed by ownership. Pitching coaches Pete Maki and Luis Ramirez will not return. Byron Buxton rehabbing after hip surgery.

Timberwolves: Preseason underway. Defeated Milwaukee 116–97 in opener; next game tonight at Indiana. LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards highlighted for pace; roster battles ongoing with recent signings.

Wild: Fell 3–2 in overtime to Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday after blowing a 2–0 lead (goals by Danila Yurov and Maxim Shabanov). Record 2-0-1. Nick Foligno left with upper-body injury. Next: at Tampa Bay Thursday.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Tonight (beginning ~5 PM): Mostly clear to increasing clouds. Lows upper 40s metro, mid-40s farther north/west, low-to-mid 40s northeast. Northwest winds 5–10 mph. Dry.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs mid-60s metro/central, upper 50s–low 60s north, low-to-mid 60s south. Cooler than today but still above average. Light west winds. Dry. Fire weather concerns ease but dry conditions persist.

48-Hour Extended (through Friday evening): Friday warmer with highs mid-70s metro, 60s–70s statewide. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; a few showers possible far southern Minnesota early. Southerly winds return. Weekend outlook: Much warmer and windy Saturday (highs mid-80s, gusts 30–40 mph possible, elevated fire danger), still warm Sunday before a cooldown early next week with rain chances.

Stay safe and have a good evening.