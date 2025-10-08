Waymo pushing for driverless car legislation in Minnesota Waymo has hired four lobbyists and is meeting with legislators as it aims to change state law that currently mandates a human operator in vehicles. Axios

Governor Walz anticipates possible deployment of National Guard to Minnesota

In remarks during the North Star Summit, Gov. Walz said he believes President Trump may authorize National Guard troops to be sent to Minnesota. He said his administration is preparing legal and operational responses.