Minnesota Today 10/8/25
Here’s a roundup of key regional news from Minnesota on Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Politics & Governance
Waymo pushing for driverless car legislation in Minnesota
Waymo has hired four lobbyists and is meeting with legislators as it aims to change state law that currently mandates a human operator in vehicles. Axios
Governor Walz anticipates possible deployment of National Guard to Minnesota
In remarks during the North Star Summit, Gov. Walz said he believes President Trump may authorize National Guard troops to be sent to Minnesota. He said his administration is preparing legal and operational responses.
https://www.valleynewslive.com+1
Minnesota House returns to full strength after special election
Democrat Xp Lee won the special election to fill a seat previously held by the late Rep. Melissa Hortman, maintaining a 67–67 tie in the House. AP News
Public Safety & Crime
More victims identified in Annunciation Catholic Church mass shooting
Minneapolis police have updated the victim count: 30 in total, 29 injured (26 of them children), and two children confirmed dead. Minnesota News Network+2Wikipedia+2
Escapee from work farm near Duluth apprehended
Two weeks after walking away from a work farm, a man was arrested Tuesday hiding in a basement in Cohasset. MPR News
Environment, Lands & Recreation
Federal shutdown limits national park services in Minnesota
Minnesota’s national parks and refuges remain open to some degree, but many services are curtailed due to furloughed staff under the ongoing federal government shutdown. Outdoor News
Boundary Waters under renewed threat from mining interests
Opinion voices and environmental advocates are warning that proposed rollback of sulfide-ore copper mining bans could endanger the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. Minnesota Reformer
Local & Community
Retail & business moves in Twin Cities area
SMIF seeks grant applications for early childhood care programs
The Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation is accepting proposals (up to $20,000) to support early care and education in its 20-county region, through November 5. Radio Mankato
Outdoors, Hunting & Fishing
Cooler fall temps expected to improve walleye fishing bite
The latest statewide report suggests the chilly air will boost fall fishing success, with more favorable conditions for anglers. Outdoor News
Thanks for reading Minnesota Madness! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.