Twin Cities Metro

An 18-year-old Richfield man, Sheikhdoon Abdullahi Mohamud, faces a federal terrorism charge after allegedly plotting a mass shooting at the Mall of America on Oct. 24 during a Hmong Arts Celebration. Prosecutors say he pledged allegiance to ISIS and planned to kill 30–60 people; the FBI arrested him after an undercover agent sold him an inoperable AK-47 and ammunition.

A Minnesota State Trooper and firefighters rescued three people (and a cat) from a burning south Minneapolis home early Thursday; the cause is under investigation.

A judge lifted a temporary gag order in the state murder case against Vance Boelter.

A former Waseca federal correctional officer was indicted on three counts of sexual abuse of a ward involving inmates.

Other local notes: Hourcar car-sharing service is shutting down after 21 years due to a funding gap; a woman was charged in connection with a July mass shooting outside a Minneapolis nightclub that injured nine; police are investigating a fatal shooting near the Midtown Greenway; a St. Joseph SWAT response ended with an axe-wielding suspect in custody; and a driver crashed into a Bloomington home near MSP Airport.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Multiple people fled police after an early-morning incident at a Fargo gas station on Main Avenue.

Moorhead is celebrating progress on the 11th Street underpass project (a major traffic improvement). Other regional notes include a fatal UTV crash involving a deer southeast of Glyndon and ongoing local business and community items.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI area)

A 75-year-old Wisconsin man was found dead on a Lake Superior beach near Split Rock Lighthouse; authorities are investigating.

Local coverage includes Duluth school test scores showing systemic gaps for Black students despite district gains, UMD hockey updates (including injury impacts), and high school sports results.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

A 74-year-old Willmar man died from injuries sustained in a Tuesday motorcycle-pickup crash in Willmar.

A Willmar man was hurt (non-life-threatening) in a van-SUV crash on Highway 71 near Eagle Lake on Wednesday.

Other local items include police records of arrests, assaults, crashes, and fraud reports, plus candidate forums and city council discussions on fire alarms and snow removal.

East Central Minnesota

Coverage is lighter in available reports; regional interest includes the St. Joseph SWAT incident (near St. Cloud) and broader central Minnesota school/sports activity. General statewide stories (Mall of America plot, Boelter case, Waseca charges) apply.

Southwest Minnesota

Limited specific breaking headlines in major statewide aggregation today; local focus remains on routine community, agricultural, and weather-related items amid the warming weekend trend. Statewide stories dominate.

Southeast Minnesota (Rochester/Mankato area)

Rochester-area notes include a legislative race of interest for party control, businesses affected by construction related to Destination Medical Center/transit projects, and local education/business updates. Mankato coverage features candidate forums on state budget and healthcare, school district teacher recruitment success, and routine local crime/business stories.

Sports

Vikings (4-0): The undefeated Vikings signed veteran WR Odell Beckham Jr. (and Jeshaun Jones) to the practice squad amid Justin Jefferson’s ankle injury (he missed Week 4; status for Sunday’s game at the Saints remains a question). Will Reichard was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Left guard Donovan Jackson is on injured reserve (likely season-ending). They face New Orleans on Sunday.

Twins: Season over (finished around 76–85 / 3rd in AL Central). Offseason focus: Kody Clemens named team MVP; Taj Bradley Pitcher of the Year. Ownership (Tom Pohlad) has signaled intent to “meaningfully invest” and raise payroll for 2027. Pitching coaches were let go; free-agent and arbitration decisions loom (including catcher Ryan Jeffers). Prospects and young core remain a focus.

Timberwolves: Preseason underway. They beat Milwaukee 116–97, then lost to Indiana 123–112 in Ames, Iowa (Anthony Edwards 19 points, LaMelo Ball 14 points/7 assists in the loss). Next: at Miami on Saturday. New-look roster features Ball and others after offseason changes.

Wild (2-0-1): Playing at Tampa Bay tonight (7 p.m. ET). They opened with wins over Nashville and Boston before a 3–2 overtime loss at Buffalo (Nick Foligno upper-body injury; out at least the next two games). Brock Faber remains out with a skull fracture. Jesper Wallstedt has been strong in net.

Statewide Weather

Tonight (from ~5 p.m. Thursday): Mostly clear to partly cloudy and quiet/crisp. Lows generally in the upper 40s to low 50s Twin Cities/metro and much of the south/central; cooler (mid-30s to low 40s) farther north. Light winds.

Friday: Warmer and mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs mid-to-upper 70s Twin Cities and much of the south/central; cooler (60s) north. A few early showers possible in far southern Minnesota. Light to moderate southeast winds.

48-hour extended outlook (beginning ~5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evening): After Friday’s mild day, a strong warm-up arrives for the weekend. Saturday brings sunny skies, highs mid-to-upper 80s across much of the state (cooler north), with strong south winds gusting 40–45 mph and elevated fire-weather concerns due to dry conditions. Sunday remains warm (upper 70s–low 80s) and breezy before a sharp cooldown later. Rain chances return early next week with cooler air.

Sources drawn from Minnesota News Network, MPR News, Star Tribune, FOX 9, CBS Minnesota/WCCO, local outlets (InForum, Duluth News Tribune, West Central Tribune, etc.), team sites, and National Weather Service products. Stories develop; check local outlets for the latest.