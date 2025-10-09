Minneapolis Council enacts stricter rules for negligent landlords

A new ordinance passed by the Minneapolis City Council will impose higher scrutiny on landlords whose properties repeatedly fail health and safety standards. MPR News

Huge PAC spending backs Frey and City Council allies in Minneapolis races

The PAC “All of Mpls” — supported by developers, labor unions, and the Minneapolis Regional Chamber — has poured significant funds into Mayor Jacob Frey’s reelection effort and allied council candidates, giving them a financial edge over progressive challengers. Axios+1

Officials launch Minnesota’s first comprehensive Drinking Water Action Plan

The state’s Department of Health unveiled a 10-year “Drinking Water Action Plan” to protect Minnesota’s water from threats like PFAS, lead, nitrates, and supporting infrastructure, with a focus also on underserved rural and private well users. MN Department of Health

Crews battle a wildfire along Minnesota’s North Shore

The “Crosby Fire” is burning in George H. Crosby Manitou State Park, and firefighting crews from state and federal agencies are working to contain it. MPR News

700+ faith leaders across Minnesota call for a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines

A coalition of religious leaders delivered a letter to Gov. Walz and legislators urging “moral courage” to enact gun safety measures. Minnesota News Network

Police investigating antisemitic vandalism at Temple Israel synagogue in Minneapolis

The exterior walls of Temple Israel in Uptown were defaced with antisemitic graffiti including slogans referencing “Zionists.” Authorities are treating it as a hate crime. Minnesota News Network

Former state trooper pleads guilty to production of child pornography

Thirty-year-old Jeremy Plonski, once a Minnesota state trooper, admitted federal charges tied to the creation and distribution of explicit materials involving a minor. Minnesota News Network