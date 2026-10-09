Twin Cities Metro

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated interim Police Chief Bill Peterson (a 30-year department veteran) as the permanent chief after a national search.

An 18-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting outside Eden Prairie High School’s homecoming football game on Oct. 2; law enforcement held a press conference on recent shootings linked to Somali gang activity in the suburbs.

Minneapolis police fired a shot and arrested a teen after a suspected armed carjacking.

Early voting is strong statewide: more than 468,000 absentee/mail ballots distributed and over 127,000 cast in the first three weeks (higher than the comparable period in 2022). Last day to register in advance is Tuesday, Oct. 13 (Election Day registration also available).