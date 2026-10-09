Twin Cities Metro
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated interim Police Chief Bill Peterson (a 30-year department veteran) as the permanent chief after a national search.
An 18-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting outside Eden Prairie High School’s homecoming football game on Oct. 2; law enforcement held a press conference on recent shootings linked to Somali gang activity in the suburbs.
Minneapolis police fired a shot and arrested a teen after a suspected armed carjacking.
Early voting is strong statewide: more than 468,000 absentee/mail ballots distributed and over 127,000 cast in the first three weeks (higher than the comparable period in 2022). Last day to register in advance is Tuesday, Oct. 13 (Election Day registration also available).
Other notes: School board members seek to delay a school-closure vote; concerns about street holes from water-main work; faith leaders condemn recent comments targeting the Somali community.
Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)
Moorhead High School homecoming parade today is causing temporary road closures and detours.
Regional focus remains on upcoming Nov. 3 elections (local races and voter guides circulating) and continued dry/warm conditions affecting farming.
Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)
City of Duluth conducted a controlled burn Friday in Hartley Park (trails temporarily closed); this follows a cultural/prescribed burn on Minnesota Point.
Minnesota DNR is requiring additional environmental review (Supplemental EIS) for proposed changes to the NorthMet copper-nickel project near Hoyt Lakes.
Fall color has largely peaked in the North Shore; tourism remains strong. State Sen. Grant Hauschild is touring Northland healthcare facilities amid concerns over federal Medicaid cuts.
West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)
Air quality alert issued for west-central and southwest Minnesota on Saturday (7 a.m.–7 p.m.) due to expected blowing dust from warm, windy, dry conditions; orange level (unhealthy for sensitive groups). Areas include Marshall, Worthington, Ortonville and Upper Sioux Community.
Local incidents: motorcycle crash in Willmar earlier this week resulted in a fatality; other recent crashes and arrests reported.
Zero Tolerance Willmar Fall Gun Show this weekend at the Civic Center.
East Central / Southwest / Southeast Minnesota
Southwest / West Central: Same Saturday air-quality alert and fire-weather concerns (Brown County has a burning ban in effect into Tuesday).
Southeast: Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener underway in Northfield. Summer-like warmth expected through the weekend in Rochester and surrounding areas.
Broader: Minnesota Power plans ~$122 million in bill credits for customers starting next January.
Sports
Vikings (4-0, 1st in NFC North): Next game Sunday, Oct. 11 at New Orleans Saints (noon CDT, FOX). Recent moves include signing Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad; kicker Will Reichard has been strong.
Twins: 2026 season complete (roughly 76–85 / 3rd in AL Central); offseason focus on payroll, free agents (including catcher Ryan Jeffers), potential starter trades, and young core. Team awards announced (Kody Clemens MVP, etc.).
Timberwolves: Preseason underway for 2026-27; LaMelo Ball era beginning with positive early notes alongside Anthony Edwards.
Wild (2-1-1 early): Lost 3-2 at Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday (John Carlson scored twice for Tampa). Next: Saturday at Florida Panthers. Nick Foligno dealing with injury; recalls made from Iowa.
Statewide Weather
Tonight (Friday night) into Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows mostly in the upper 50s to mid-60s (cooler far north). South/southeast winds continuing.
Saturday: Sunny, hot and breezy/windy — near-record warmth. Highs widespread mid-to-upper 80s (Twin Cities ~87–88°F; parts of southwest approaching low 90s; far north 70s). South winds 15–25 mph with gusts 35–40+ mph. Elevated fire-weather concerns especially west; air-quality alert for blowing dust in west-central/southwest.
Sunday: Another warm day (highs upper 70s–mid 80s), then a cold front arrives late with a sharper cooldown.
48-hour extended (from ~5 p.m. Friday):
Tonight–Saturday night: Mild overnight lows (60s south/central, 50s north), then the hot/windy Saturday peak.
Through Sunday: Continued summer-like warmth until the front.
Monday onward: Fall returns — highs upper 50s to mid-60s, cooler nights, increasing shower chances mid-to-late week (stronger system possible Thursday). Drought continues to influence fire risk and harvest.
Sources draw from Star Tribune, MPR, Minnesota News Network, FOX 9, CBS Minnesota, NWS Twin Cities, team sites, and regional outlets as of early evening Oct. 9, 2026. Conditions and developments can change.
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