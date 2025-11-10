Flight disruptions at Minneapolis‑Saint Paul International Airport (MSP)

More than 60 flights were cancelled on Monday at MSP, adding to near-100 cancellations over the weekend. Bring Me The News+2CBS News+2

The disruptions are tied in part to the ongoing federal government shutdown and related air-traffic restrictions. Minnesota News Network+1

What to watch: If you have upcoming travel via MSP, check your flight status and build in extra buffer time for potential weather or staffing impacts.

Special elections preserve narrow majority in the state Senate

Two special elections on Nov 4 filled vacant seats in the Minnesota Senate, preserving the 34–33 majority held by the Minnesota Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party (DFL). League of Minnesota Cities

Those elections also created two new vacancies in the Minnesota House of Representatives, meaning additional special elections are coming ahead of the 2026 session. League of Minnesota Cities

Implication: The tight margins mean each special election could shift legislative dynamics, especially for issues the DFL wants to advance.

Contract agreement reached in Minneapolis schools

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) and educators reached a tentative deal just days before a planned strike. CBS News

While full details weren’t part of the headline, resolving the dispute avoids disruption to students and families in the metro.

Good timing: Especially with the holidays ahead, stable school operations matter for planning.

Infant Botulism Outbreak Linked to Infant Formula

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) issued a notice about a multistate outbreak of infant botulism tied to ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula. One case was confirmed in Minnesota in August. MN Department of Health

The recalled lots are: 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2 (“Use by 01 Dec 2026”). MN Department of Health

The illness can start with constipation, feeding issues, weak cry, or difficulty swallowing — serious symptoms. MN Department of Health

The formula is said to represent less than 1% of US infant-formula sales and no shortage of formula is expected. MN Department of Health

What you should know / consider:

If you have used the recalled formula, stop using it and return or discard it. MN Department of Health

If an infant shows symptoms (feeding trouble, weak cry, head control issues) after ingestion, contact a healthcare provider.

Even if you’re not using that brand, this highlights the risk of rare but serious food-/formula-borne illnesses.

Veterans Day Events in Southeast Minnesota

In southeast Minnesota, several events are planned for Veterans Day (Nov 11) to honour military veterans.

The official state Veterans Day celebration will be held in Mankato, Minnesota at the Mankato Armory (100 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.).

The program includes remarks from state/local officials, the American Legion Color Guard, a WWII historical display from the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum, and a PBS WWII documentary screening.

Good to know: If you’re interested, consider attending: arrive early, parking may fill up, and programs often start early in the morning (8:30 a.m. in this case).

Commemoration at Minnesota State University Moorhead

The veteran support center at Minnesota State University Moorhead is marking the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, honouring veterans, their families, and educating students about the conflict.

The commemoration takes place as the nation approaches Veterans Day.

Displays are set up on campus to engage and educate about the legacy of Vietnam Era service.

Weather / Storm Patterns Near the Great Lakes

A feature article highlights that southern Minnesota experienced a sharp temperature surge — from ~37 °F on Nov 7 to 68 °F on Nov 10 — with record-high dew points of 60-61 °F. MPR News

The piece ties this unusual weather to broader storm patterns in the Great Lakes region and historical maritime disasters. MPR News

Takeaway: Rapid shifts like this can influence wind, moisture and storm risk — if you’re in outdoor planning (hunting, travel) keep an eye on weather changes.

Local College Athletics Recognition

Minnesota State Mavericks athletes have earned regional cross-country honors:

Ashley Overgaauw (junior, Lake Wilson) and Alexi MacDonald (senior, Rice Lake WI) were named All-Region by the USTFCCCA for their top-25 finishes in the Central Region. msumavericks.com

Overgaauw’s second-place finish at the NSIC Championships is the best by an MSU women’s cross-country runner since 1982. msumavericks.com

For sports fans: It’s a strong showing for regional athletics and could point toward NCAA meet appearances.

Share Minnesota Madness