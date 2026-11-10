Twin Cities Metro

Minneapolis is considering tighter restrictions on data centers (City Council vote expected Thursday); some residents want a full ban.

University of Minnesota Foundation posted a record fundraising year amid broader higher-ed challenges and spending cuts.

Neighbors celebrated the reopening of Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis after nearly 50 years (blocked by a former Kmart); official traffic reopening is set for Nov. 24.

A St. Paul man was identified after being found fatally shot in a car that crashed into a tree; witnesses reported hearing gunfire beforehand.

Spring Lake Park’s mayoral race ended in a tie; the incumbent won via a draw.

A Minneapolis woman is suing federal agents, alleging she was dragged from her car, detained, and left unconscious in a jail cell.

Other notes: St. Paul apartment fire left dozens displaced (building to be demolished); MinnesotaCare renewal notices are going out; businesses affected by summer wildfires are seeking SBA disaster loans.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

A 62-year-old Hankinson, ND man died in a crash south of town involving a side-by-side and an SUV; two others were injured.

A Fargo man was sentenced to 55 years for a 2025 murder.

Local items include a Clay County Senate District 4 recount (close race), MSUM partnership with National Guard units, and various traffic/crime incidents.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

A public forum is scheduled in Duluth on the proposed Essentia Health–HealthPartners merger.

Voyageurs National Park has a new superintendent amid challenges from federal cuts.

Historic fog signal/gift shop building at Two Harbors Lighthouse sustained major fire damage and needs extensive repairs.

Ongoing legal challenges continue around a proposed Google data center in Hermantown.

Other: Split Rock Lighthouse State Park plans new camper cabins for 2027; local crime and recovery-center incidents reported.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Ribbon-cutting held for the new County Road 55 overpass over the Willmar WYE railroad tracks (≈$9.9 million project).

New Willmar mayor-elect Justin Ask and councilors Chris Jeffords and Sarah Kretschmann expressed excitement about taking office in January.

Annual Veterans Day military display is open in Willmar through Wednesday (special program Wednesday evening).

Routine local reports: arrests, crashes, and a fatal crash east of Cosmos.

East Central, Southwest & Southeast Minnesota

Four victims (one adult man and three juvenile boys) identified in a deadly Grand Meadow house fire.

Broader rural concerns include rising health-coverage costs and families weighing dropping insurance.

Other regional items include crash reports and local election follow-ups.

Sports

Vikings (6-2): In a major trade-deadline move, Minnesota acquired QB Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round pick. Cousins (who played for the Vikings 2018–2023) returns after Monday night’s 23-6 loss to the Bills, in which Carson Wentz struggled badly (Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring strain). The Vikings host the Packers next Sunday at Lambeau.

Timberwolves (8-3): Riding a four-game win streak and strong defense. Recent wins include 115-100 over Utah (Ayo Dosunmu 26 points) and earlier victories while Anthony Edwards recovers from knee surgery. Next: vs. Dallas on Thursday.

Wild (12-3-4, 1st in Central): Strong start continues despite a recent loss to Tampa Bay. Key contributors include Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes; players are returning from injury. Playing at Montreal tonight.

Twins: Offseason focus—qualifying offer extended to catcher Ryan Jeffers; ownership has signaled higher payroll spending for 2027; roster moves and free-agent targets (catcher, bullpen) are under discussion ahead of a potential lockout.

Statewide Weather

Mild Tuesday continues across much of Minnesota with highs generally in the mid-to-upper 50s (near 60 in the Twin Cities and south; cooler farther north). Clouds increase this afternoon/evening with a chance of light rain or sprinkles overnight, mainly along the I-94 corridor and into northern/central areas (amounts light).

Wednesday: A cold front brings cooler temperatures (highs mostly in the low-to-mid 50s or cooler) with some lingering clouds/showers possible early. A sharper cooldown arrives Thursday–Friday (highs in the 30s to low 40s). Weekend looks dry but chilly (highs 30s–40s, overnight lows in the 20s). A gradual warmup is expected early next week.

Current conditions (late afternoon): Twin Cities around 57°F and cloudy; Duluth ~52°F; Fargo ~52°F.