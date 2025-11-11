Metro / Twin Cities (Minneapolis–St. Paul)

The Minneapolis Federation of Educators filed notice of intent to strike , potentially as soon as Nov. 11, after 92 % of members who voted approved strike authorization over issues such as class sizes, pay and support for students/staff. CBS News

The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that northbound Interstate 35W (I-35W) between the I-35/I-35E/I-35W split and I-494 in Burnsville will be closed overnight starting at 9 p.m. Nov. 11 for lane-striping and winter traffic-flow setup. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Many government offices are closed across the Twin Cities region for Veterans Day. Libraries will largely be closed, while grocery stores and retail remain open; parking meters are not enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul, though specific campus-zones still apply. Star Tribune

A house fire in New Hope resulted in two people being pulled from the residence and hospitalized. KARE 11

Statewide, ceremonies are being held honoring veterans; e.g., in Minneapolis there’s a 9–10 a.m. event on Nov. 11. mn.gov // Minnesota’s State Portal

Why it matters

This cluster of metro news touches on education labour tensions, major transportation disruptions, holiday impacts on public services, and public-safety incidents — all of which could affect daily life for many in the Twin Cities region.

Greater Minnesota / Outstate

A historical piece by Minnesota Public Radio recalls the devastating Nov. 11–12, 1940 storm on the Great Lakes, underscoring how November remains a volatile transition month in the region. MPR News

The list of Veterans Day events includes many in smaller communities: e.g., in Jeffers (south-western MN) a banquet at 6 p.m., and in Milaca (central MN) a 1 p.m. program at the high school. mn.gov // Minnesota’s State Portal

Meanwhile, the newsletter for Rochester-area Olmsted County Government provides local updates (public safety, roads, recycling) showing everyday governance activity in outstate Minnesota. Olmsted County

Why it matters

Greater Minnesota tends to have different concerns than the metro (e.g., severe weather history, small-town ceremonies, county-level governance). These items highlight that residents across the state are engaged in regional rituals (Veterans Day) and also must stay alert for weather‐ and infrastructure-related issues.

Share Minnesota Madness