Twin Cities Metro

Minnesota is observing Veterans Day with events statewide; Bloomington opened its first veterans memorial.

Federal government is denying Minnesota nearly $113 million in Medicaid reimbursements amid fraud concerns; state taxpayers may cover costs for services already provided.

A 19-year-old Minneapolis driver died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-694 in Oakdale Tuesday night.

Hospital mergers and healthcare cost pressures continue as a focus, with DFL lawmakers signaling priorities for the next legislative session.

Other notes: Minneapolis data-center restrictions under discussion; a woman is suing over an immigration-related arrest.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Veterans Day freebies and events are widespread (meals, oil changes, haircuts, school programs).

Moorhead is joining West Fargo in switching from Flock license-plate readers to Axon cameras (consolidation cited; Flock removal expected by year-end).

A fatal crash near Hankinson, ND (just south of the border area): 62-year-old Steven Gabbert of Hankinson died; two others from Hankinson were injured.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior)

Minnesota’s official Veterans Day ceremony is being held in Duluth (community breakfast and program).

Local events and observances continue; court and other routine local reporting (e.g., matters of record) published.

Broader Northland notes include ongoing development and recovery stories (e.g., Iron Range housing pilots).

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Ribbon cutting held for the new County Road 55 Bridge Overpass over the Willmar WYE railroad tracks (long-planned project, ~$9.9 million).

Veterans Day program and military display ongoing at Willmar War Memorial Auditorium.

Routine local reports: crashes, arrests, and other police activity.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

Statewide themes dominate: Veterans Day events, the Medicaid funding denial, and healthcare cost discussions that particularly affect rural hospitals.

Grand Meadow (southern Minnesota) community is rallying after a deadly house fire that claimed four lives (one adult and three boys).

Limited same-day local breaking news in the searches; focus remains on the statewide items and regional Veterans Day observances.

Sports

Vikings (6-2): Major news is the trade-deadline acquisition of QB Kirk Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2027 third-round pick. Cousins returns after previous seasons with the team; a press conference was expected. This follows a 23-6 Monday night loss to the Bills in which Carson Wentz struggled while filling in for injured Kyler Murray (hamstring, week-to-week). Next: at Packers.

Timberwolves (8-3): Strong start continues without Anthony Edwards (knee surgery; multi-week absence). Recent win over Utah (115-100); defense and supporting cast (including LaMelo Ball contributions) have been key. Signing Johni Broome to a two-way contract reported. Next home game vs. Dallas.

Wild (13-3-4): Extended their point streak to nine games (7-0-2 in that span) with a 2-1 overtime win at Montreal; Kirill Kaprizov scored the OT power-play winner. Strong early-season standing (tied for NHL lead in points). Next: at Toronto.

Twins (offseason): Quiet early Hot Stove period with GM Meetings underway. Qualifying offer to catcher Ryan Jeffers; interest in a reunion. Trevor Larnach scheduled for wrist scope; minor-league signing of reliever Jose Espada reported. Focus on roster needs (bullpen, etc.) amid broader CBA uncertainty.

Statewide Weather

Tonight and Thursday turn colder after mild conditions earlier. Early evening (around 5 p.m. start of the requested window): partly cloudy to mostly clear with temperatures falling from the low-to-mid 50s into the 40s, north winds increasing (gusts possible near 30 mph).

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy, lows in the mid-to-upper 30s (colder north/outstate). Breezy.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, much cooler — highs in the upper 30s to low 40s statewide, with north winds. Overnight lows Thursday into Friday in the 20s to low 30s.

Friday–Saturday (extended through ~48 hours from 5 p.m.): Continued cool and mostly dry; highs still in the 30s–low 40s Friday, then gradual recovery into the 40s by the weekend. Dry pattern expected.

Temperatures and conditions are fairly consistent across the regions listed, with northern areas a few degrees cooler.

Sources draw from Minnesota News Network, local outlets (Star Tribune, CBS Minnesota, InForum, Duluth News Tribune, Willmar-area reports), team sites, and forecast data as of midday/afternoon Nov. 11. For the absolute latest, check local stations as evening broadcasts update.