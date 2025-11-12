In St. Paul, a high-speed collision on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to Dale Street resulted in one fatality. The crash happened before 3 a.m., according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A Tesla traveling at a high rate of speed exited the interstate and struck a Toyota SUV at the top of the ramp. Star Tribune

A 22-year-old man from Fridley was driving the Tesla; a 19-year-old woman from St. Paul was his passenger. The Toyota was driven by a 31-year-old man from St. Paul. The patrol has not yet released the identity of the person who died. Star Tribune

Officials said the investigation remains ongoing as details continue to emerge.

Minnesota has reported one case of infant botulism linked to the recalled infant formula from By Heart Whole Nutrition. The outbreak spans 15 cases across 12 states and involves infants aged 16 days to 6 months. All the affected infants have been hospitalized; no deaths have been reported so far. Public health officials are urging caregivers to check if they have the affected formula batches and to monitor infants for any signs of the illness.

A vivid display of the Aurora Borealis lit up skies across Minnesota on Tuesday night (Nov. 11) — reaching into central Minnesota and with reports of the lights over areas such as Fairmont, Willmar, and Bemidji. InForum+2fairmontsentinel.com+2

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s space weather center, geomagnetic storm conditions are elevated (G3 level) with potential to remain active through Thursday — meaning another chance to see the aurora on Wednesday night. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

Weather- and aurora-spotting tips: get away from city lights, point north or toward darker horizons, and monitor sky-conditions for best visibility.

The Metropolitan Council has launched a public comment period (Nov 12–Dec 22, 2025 at 5 p.m.) on the draft of the 2025 Regional Economic Framework for the Twin Cities region. Metropolitan Council

This framework serves as a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) alternative and outlines key priorities, strengths, weaknesses, and action plans for the region’s economic vitality. It sets the stage for local, regional, and federal partnership and funding decisions. The Council expects to adopt the framework February 11, 2026. Metropolitan Council

Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to offer feedback via email, mail, or recorded message, and a public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3. Metropolitan Council

Researchers at University of Minnesota discovered the plant-pathogen Sudden Oak Death (caused by Phytophthora ramorum) in a Hennepin County nursery — the first confirmed case in Minnesota. The infected plant was destroyed, and officials say the case appears isolated at this time. Why it matters: This pathogen has decimated trees on the U.S. West Coast and could pose a serious threat to forestry and nursery industries in Minnesota. Early detection is key.

Tip for the public: If you’ve purchased nursery or Christmas-tree stock, ask where it came from; if you see unexpected tree die-off or lesions, report it to the state’s plant-health authorities.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (along with local law-enforcement agencies) has brought in the International Association of Chiefs of Police to conduct an after-action review of the June 14–15, 2025 attacks on Minnesota lawmakers — a 43-hour manhunt following multiple attacks. KNSI

Why it matters: The review aims not only to assess response and coordination but to produce insights that could be used by agencies nationwide.

What to watch: The final report may include recommendations about inter-agency communications, protocol during high-threat events, and prevention of targeted political violence.

Krispy Kreme’s return to Minnesota has drawn hundreds of eager customers at the grand opening of its Fridley location. MPR News

Why it matters: It’s a fun local business story, but also speaks to post-pandemic retail and dining-out recovery in the Twin Cities metro.

Tip: If you’re a doughnut fan—go early! Grand-opening lines are heavy. Consider avoiding peak time or pre-ordering if the option is offered.

