Twin Cities Metro

Minneapolis City Council rejected interim Police Chief Bill Peterson’s nomination for the permanent role after a multi-hour confirmation hearing (5-8 vote). Mayor Jacob Frey had supported him.

Federal officials blocked roughly $113 million in Medicaid reimbursements to Minnesota, citing concerns with billing records and documentation.

A former private prison in Appleton (western Minnesota) has begun accepting ICE detainees; critics planned a weekend rally/vigil.

St. Cloud DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired after a crash that injured another motorist—his second such arrest in about three years.

Owner of longtime St. Paul restaurant Cossetta, Dave Cossetta, died unexpectedly in Rome.

Other notes: Data-center restrictions under consideration in Minneapolis; measles cases in the state at their highest level since 1990; Equal Rights Amendment campaign launch at the Capitol.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Local colleges (Concordia, NDSU, Minnesota State Moorhead) are expanding AI-related programs and practices.

Moorhead (and West Fargo) police are replacing Flock license-plate readers with Axon systems.

Ongoing coverage of a Moorhead man accused in a deadly shooting, with a second trial forthcoming.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Researchers (including UMD) are preparing to deploy sensors in Lake Superior near Two Harbors to study neutrinos; the research vessel is in Duluth.

Work continues on infrastructure projects, including Blatnik Bridge-related improvements and West Superior Street in Lincoln Park.

Broader context includes data-center debates in the Hermantown area and park/leadership updates at Voyageurs National Park.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Ribbon-cutting held for the new County Road 55 bridge over the Willmar WYE railroad project.

New mayor-elect Justin Ask and council members preparing to take office in January after recent elections.

Routine local police/activity reports (crashes, property damage, etc.) published for the area.

East Central, Southwest & Southeast Minnesota

Southeast (including Grand Meadow/Austin area) : Community mourning continues after a murder-suicide in Grand Meadow that killed three boys and their father (bodies found after a house fire); a vigil was held. Separate state investigation into alleged sex abuse of teens by a worker at a children’s mental-health facility in Austin.

Strong opening weekend for firearms deer season statewide (roughly 76,000 deer harvested).

Southern Minnesota counties receiving state disaster assistance related to earlier flooding. Disaster aid authorized for Fillmore, Houston, Steele, and Waseca counties.

Southwest/south-central notes include local Mankato updates (bridges, leaf pickup, budget discussions, university staffing concerns) and grain-market activity; limited major breaking stories specific to the far southwest today beyond the broader statewide items.

Sports

Vikings (NFL, 6-2): Kirk Cousins returned via trade from the Raiders and will wear No. 8 again; the team re-signed Odell Beckham Jr. to the practice squad. Next game is Sunday at Green Bay. The defense has been strong while the offense has struggled; Cousins’ return has renewed playoff/Super Bowl talk.

Timberwolves (NBA, 8-3): Strong start continues despite Anthony Edwards’ absence (knee surgery/recovery). Playing Dallas Mavericks tonight. Recent win over Utah; depth and defense (including Rudy Gobert) have carried them.

Wild (NHL, 13-3-4, 1st in Central): Sitting near the top of the Western Conference. Recent win at Montreal; next at Toronto tonight. Strong early-season form with a solid goal differential.

Twins (MLB, offseason): Engaged in talks involving catcher Ryan Jeffers (qualifying offer pending); broader roster and payroll discussions underway for 2027. Limited daily news as expected in November.

Statewide Weather (Tonight & Tomorrow + 48-hour look from ~5 PM)

True November conditions have arrived: cooler, quieter weather with below-average temperatures through the weekend, then a gradual warmup next week. Little to no precipitation expected in the near term (isolated flurries or lake-effect possible near Lake Superior).

Tonight (Thursday evening into Friday morning, Twin Cities metro representative): Mostly clear to partly cloudy, lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Light winds. Similar across much of the state with colder readings farther north.

Friday: Partly cloudy, highs around the upper 30s. Continued quiet and cool.

Saturday–Sunday (extended from ~5 PM Thursday): Mostly clear to partly cloudy Saturday (highs low 40s), then partly cloudy Sunday (highs mid-40s). Temperatures trend warmer into early next week (possible 50s). No significant precipitation expected in the 48-hour window for most areas.

Regional variations: Northwest and northeast will run a few degrees colder; southwest/southeast similar to metro or slightly milder. Check local NWS updates for any lake-effect snow near the North Shore.