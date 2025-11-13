Minnesota Today 11/13/25
Here are a few regional Minnesota headlines for Thursday, November 13, 2025
Drought conditions continue to grip Minnesota as the ground prepares to freeze, limiting any additional moisture absorption. MPR News
The federal spending bill under consideration threatens to impact Minnesota’s hemp-derived THC industry, which currently generates around $140 million in retail sales in the state.
Expect a bright and mild day across central and southern Minnesota, with highs in the low to mid-50s as winds calm and skies clear. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul
The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) 2025 football state tournament semifinal round is underway today in Minneapolis, featuring the 9-Player semifinals and matchups in Class 4A and Class 6A. SI
The Minnesota Golden Gophers cross-country teams are headed to the regional meet in Stillwater as another step toward the NCAA regionals. gophersports.com
