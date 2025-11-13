Drought conditions continue to grip Minnesota as the ground prepares to freeze, limiting any additional moisture absorption. MPR News

The federal spending bill under consideration threatens to impact Minnesota’s hemp-derived THC industry, which currently generates around $140 million in retail sales in the state.

Expect a bright and mild day across central and southern Minnesota, with highs in the low to mid-50s as winds calm and skies clear. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) 2025 football state tournament semifinal round is underway today in Minneapolis, featuring the 9-Player semifinals and matchups in Class 4A and Class 6A. SI