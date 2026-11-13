Twin Cities Metro
Minneapolis City Council rejected interim Police Chief Bill Peterson’s nomination for the permanent role (8-5 vote); Mayor could veto. Cedrick Frazier is preparing to take over as Hennepin County Attorney after a narrow win.
Court to hear a challenge to the sealed warrant used in the search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home related to a probe into family immigration paperwork. A Honduran deportee is suing over an alleged racial-profiling arrest during Operation Metro Surge.
Minneapolis approved new data-center restrictions (limits to existing downtown buildings). Statewide measles cases rose to 160 (mostly in Todd County). Minnesota faces a potential $113 million federal Medicaid funding denial, with hospitals preparing for coverage changes that could affect up to ~140,000 people. Property taxes could rise ~6.5% in 2027.
Other notes: St. Paul school closures under review again; BCA fraud unit investigating at Fridley High School/district offices; FAA nationwide ground stop on flights earlier due to air-traffic issues.
Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)
A Fargo man faces DUI and reckless-endangerment charges after his minivan went airborne and crashed into a gas station canopy/pump on Main Ave. (serious injuries reported).
A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured (airlifted) after being hit by a pickup while on a bicycle on a rural Becker County road near Osage.
Moorhead (and West Fargo) are replacing Flock license-plate readers with Axon systems. Local events include Dakota Bowl high-school football championships at the FARGODOME and Fargo Force hockey.
Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI / Twin Ports)
Duluth Police swore in a large class of new cadets amid staffing needs. School board discussing ~$5 million in budget cuts after a referendum passed. Native American Heritage Day events and holiday markets underway.
Voyageurs National Park has a new superintendent. Researchers are working on detecting neutrinos (“ghost particles”) deep in Lake Superior. Local sports/card shows and high-school activities noted; some lake-effect snow potential earlier in the week tapered off.
West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)
Ribbon-cutting for the new County Road 55 overpass/bridge over railroad tracks southwest of Willmar (improves industrial park access/safety; ~$9.9 million project).
Great Plains Natural Gas seeking a rate increase affecting several area communities. Local police/records notes (arrests, crashes, property damage). High-school sports (e.g., Willmar Cardinals football advancing in state tournament) and volleyball coverage active.
East Central Minnesota
Limited specific breaking local stories in the latest feeds; broader state items (property taxes, measles, Medicaid) apply. St. Cloud-area notes include past crashes and community events; DFL Rep. Dan Wolgamott faces DWI-related charges from a St. Cloud crash.
Southwest Minnesota
Overlaps with west-central updates (e.g., Willmar bridge, gas rate requests affecting communities like Marshall/Montevideo). Rural power-line concerns and general statewide issues dominate; local records and high-school sports continue.
Southeast Minnesota
Highway 14 in Rochester reopened early after railroad crossing replacement work finished ahead of schedule. A St. Charles woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 14. Fillmore County residents raising concerns about Xcel’s proposed Gopher to Badger transmission line.
Other: Rochester-area traffic/crash notes; Harmony City Council delayed action on a data-center ordinance.
Sports
Vikings (6-2): Kirk Cousins will start Sunday at Green Bay (his first Vikings start since 2023 after a midseason trade from the Raiders). Injury report notes include potential absences (e.g., T.J. Hockenson). Focus is on the rivalry matchup.
Timberwolves: Active and competitive early in the season (strong defense highlighted; recent wins including over Mavericks). Anthony Edwards is sidelined (knee surgery recovery); team has signed/added depth (e.g., Johni Broome two-way). Native American Heritage Night planned for Nov. 17.
Wild (14-3-4, strong Central/West standing): Riding a long points streak (recent 5-2 win at Toronto with Matt Boldy hat trick; earlier OT win at Montreal). Next up at Boston. Strong goaltending and production from Kaprizov, Boldy, Hughes, etc.
Twins: Quiet offseason period; engaged in talks with catcher Ryan Jeffers (qualifying offer pending decision); roster/payroll planning ongoing.
Statewide Weather (as of early evening Nov. 13)
Chilly, sunny Friday wrapping up with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s across much of the state (Twin Cities ~38–40°F). Clear and cold tonight with lows mostly in the teens to mid-20s (some northern spots colder).
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunny and a bit milder; highs mainly 40–45°F statewide (Twin Cities around 42°F), lows Saturday night in the 20s.
48-hour extended outlook (from ~5 p.m. Friday): Continued dry and sunny through Sunday with gradual warming (Sunday highs mid-40s to near 50°F). Early next week trends milder/warmer (50s possible midweek) under high pressure; no significant precipitation expected through the period. Northern areas stay a few degrees cooler; light winds overall.
Sources draw from Minnesota News Network, Star Tribune, local outlets (KFGO, InForum, Duluth News Tribune, West Central Tribune, Post Bulletin, etc.), team sites, and National Weather Service/CBS/FOX forecasts. Conditions can change—check local updates for the latest.
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