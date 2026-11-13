Twin Cities Metro

Minneapolis City Council rejected interim Police Chief Bill Peterson’s nomination for the permanent role (8-5 vote); Mayor could veto. Cedrick Frazier is preparing to take over as Hennepin County Attorney after a narrow win.

Court to hear a challenge to the sealed warrant used in the search of Rep. Ilhan Omar’s home related to a probe into family immigration paperwork. A Honduran deportee is suing over an alleged racial-profiling arrest during Operation Metro Surge.

Minneapolis approved new data-center restrictions (limits to existing downtown buildings). Statewide measles cases rose to 160 (mostly in Todd County). Minnesota faces a potential $113 million federal Medicaid funding denial, with hospitals preparing for coverage changes that could affect up to ~140,000 people. Property taxes could rise ~6.5% in 2027.