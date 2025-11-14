🌡️ Unseasonable Warmth Across Minnesota

The region is seeing a rare mid-November surge in temperatures. The Twin Cities reported a new record-high of 72 °F, surpassing the previous mark of 71.88 °F from 1990. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+2MPR News+2

Weather forecasters warn that this warmth won’t last: a cold front is expected to drop temperatures this weekend and bring a return to more seasonal levels.

🏈 High School Football: State Semifinals Underway

The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) football state tournament semifinals took place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. One notable result: in Class 2A, Jackson County Central Lancers defeated Eden Valley‑Watkins Eagles 38-0, with Roman Voss of Jackson County Central running for four touchdowns and throwing for two more. SI

Other semifinal matchups included Classes 4A, 5A and 6A. SI

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Tragedy in Central Minnesota: Factory Worker Killed

In Cokato, MN, a 20-year-old factory coworker, Amber Czech, was found dead at her workstation following an alleged attack by a 40-year-old coworker, David Delong. He is charged with second-degree intentional murder and reportedly admitted to planning the attack, citing he “didn’t like” her. People.com+1

This is a deeply tragic event, and the company paused production while cooperating with law enforcement and supporting employees.

🎨 Twin Cities Weekend Events & Culture Round-Up

For those looking for things to do this weekend around the Twin Cities, here are some highlights:

A fall-version of the art crawl in the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District (less crowded than typical events). Axios

“The Great Minnesota Brick-Together” LEGO convention, a family-friendly event with displays, sales, and activities. Axios

The annual tree-lighting in St. Paul’s Rice Park on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., with music and free hot chocolate. Axios

