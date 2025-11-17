1. Use-of-force incident in Walker

Walker, Minnesota – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) confirmed it is investigating a “use-of-force incident” in Walker on Sunday afternoon/early evening. CBS News A law-enforcement officer was reportedly injured and the suspect is dead, per preliminary reports. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Why this matters: Walker is about 180 miles NW of Minneapolis, so it’s outside the Twin Cities metro and highlights statewide public-safety concern. More details are still forthcoming.

2. Proposed 2026 property tax levies may rise ~$1 billion

According to local coverage, Minnesota’s total proposed property tax levies for 2026 may increase by nearly $1 billionstatewide. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Impact: Homeowners and local governments alike should be aware — bigger levies could mean higher taxes or budget adjustments.

3. Wrong-way, 3-vehicle crash in Bloomington kills one

Bloomington, Minnesota – On Saturday night, a wrong-way crash on Hwy. 169 at Anderson Lakes Parkway involving three vehicles resulted in a fatality and other injuries. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Takeaway: Traffic safety remains a serious issue in the region. Details about the driver and circumstances are still being reported.

4. Weekend event round-up: Art crawl, LEGO convention, tree lighting

Northeast Minneapolis Arts District (and the Twin Cities region) – A variety of weekend events were highlighted: an unofficial fall studio tour in the arts district, the annual LEGO convention at the fairgrounds, and tree-lighting in St. Paul, Minnesota’s Rice Park Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Axios

Good to know: These events signal local-culture vibrancy, family-friendly outings, and holiday-season momentum.

5. Weather forecast: complex early‐week system looming

Minnesota River Valley into southeastern Minnesota – A weather update noted that a “complex early-week system” is expected Monday night, with a heavier band of snow developing along parts of the Minnesota River Valley and southeast Minnesota. MPR News

Heads-up: If you have travel, errands, or outdoor plans early next week, monitoring the forecast and road conditions is wise.

