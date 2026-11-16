Twin Cities Metro
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison approved the Allina Health-Sutter Health deal under a 10-year oversight agreement. It includes a $2.15 billion investment over five years to expand capacity, commitments to maintain core services (including at rural hospitals) for five years, and $150 million for rural healthcare access.
Somali rideshare drivers reported widespread fear after the violent weekend attack on Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf in Hopkins; he remains hospitalized with serious injuries, and community leaders (including CAIR-MN) have called for a hate-crime investigation and FBI involvement.
MSP flights continued recovering after Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop, with residual delays and cancellations possible.
Other notes: Minneapolis City Council dynamics (progressive critic Robin Wonsley), unpaid utility bills affecting nearly 1 in 5 Minneapolis property owners, and ongoing fallout from the police chief nomination rejection.
Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)
Mild, breezy conditions dominated local coverage, with community discussions involving Fargo and Moorhead mayors. Broader Minnesota stories (healthcare deal, rideshare attack) circulated in regional reporting.
Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)
Duluth Public Schools passed a referendum but still faces at least $5 million in cuts.
Lake Superior research involves underwater sensors seeking neutrinos; shipping activity continued in the Twin Ports (e.g., vessels loading wheat and other cargo).
Deer hunting reports noted mixed success with fewer hunters in some areas; gusty southwest winds prompted small-craft advisories on western Lake Superior.
West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)
Limited breaking local stories; a Willmar driver was injured in a recent semi rollover on Highway 23 in Paynesville Township (non-life-threatening). Broader coverage included Somali voter shifts toward Democrats in areas including Willmar and regional farm-to-school programs.
East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota
East Central: BCA details on the Chisago Township/Lindstrom officer-involved shooting (suspect and one other dead; investigation ongoing).
Southeast (Rochester/Olmsted): Rochester City Council hearing on a data-center moratorium/ordinance study; Rochester Public Schools projecting large long-term deficits; Olmsted County setting legislative priorities.
Southwest: Coverage was lighter; regional themes included county budget pressures from federal food-aid cuts and winter preparation messaging.
Statewide: Winter Hazard Awareness Week kicked off; MPCA fined an Eagan company $490,000 for air/stormwater/hazardous-waste permit violations.
Sports
Minnesota Vikings (7-2): Dominated the Green Bay Packers 30-10 at Lambeau Field on Sunday, ending a two-game skid and moving into a three-way tie atop the NFC North. Kirk Cousins started shortly after the trade-deadline acquisition and performed solidly; the defense recorded a franchise-high sack total at Lambeau. WR Jordan Addison faces a thumb procedure and will miss multiple weeks (likely short-term IR). Coach Kevin O’Connell called the win critical. Next: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, Mexico City).
Minnesota Timberwolves (9-4): Five-game win streak snapped with a 117-106 home loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Hosting the Portland Trail Blazers tonight (and again Tuesday) at Target Center; several players (including Anthony Edwards and others) are sidelined.
Minnesota Wild (15-3-4, 34 points): Western Conference leaders with an 11-game point streak (9-0-2) and eight straight road wins after a 6-2 victory at Boston on Saturday (Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov each scored twice; Brock Faber debuted with an assist). Filip Gustavsson practiced and could debut next week after hip surgery; Olli Määttä is out ~1 week (upper body) and was placed on IR. Next: host Nashville Predators on Tuesday.
Minnesota Twins: Offseason focus. Catcher Ryan Jeffers is expected to decline the qualifying offer and test free agency (team remains engaged); OF Trevor Larnach underwent left-wrist surgery and is expected back for spring training. Other notes include 40-man roster decisions and Holiday Week of Gratitude events.
Statewide Weather
Mild and breezy conditions continue statewide with above-normal temperatures. Twin Cities area: mostly clear/sunny, highs in the mid-50s Monday with southwest winds gusting 20–30 mph; lows in the upper 30s to low 40s tonight. Similar mild pattern (highs near 50–55°F) holds into midweek with a slight chance of light rain Wednesday night into Thursday; cooler and potentially wetter over the weekend with a possible mix of rain/snowflakes as colder air arrives.
Duluth/Superior: Highs upper 40s to low 50s with gusty southwest winds (small-craft advisories possible on Lake Superior). Fargo-Moorhead and west-central areas: Highs mid-to-upper 50s, breezy. Southeast (Rochester) and southwest: Similar mild sunshine and breezy conditions, highs in the 50s. No widespread snow expected in the near term—still waiting on the season’s first measurable flakes in many spots.
48-hour extended outlook (from ~5:00 PM Monday): Continued mild and breezy tonight into Tuesday (highs 50s, lows upper 30s–mid 40s). Clouds increase midweek with a weak system bringing a slight chance of light rain Wednesday night–Thursday; temperatures remain above normal before a stronger system and cooler air arrive later in the weekend.
Stay safe with the wind, and enjoy the unseasonable mild stretch.
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