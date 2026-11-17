Twin Cities Metro

Attempted murder and carjacking charges filed against a 25-year-old Hopkins man in the brutal weekend assault of Somali American Uber driver Mohamed Yusuf (hospitalized in critical condition/coma after being choked, run over, and left injured). Calls continue for a hate crime investigation.

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her denies sexual harassment allegations from Police Chief Axel Henry.

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison will not block the Allina Health-Sutter Health merger (tied to a 10-year agreement). He is also joining a multi-state FTC lawsuit to block a $3.5 billion veterinary supply merger.

Other notes: St. Paul’s Kellogg Blvd./Third Street Bridge reopens; ~10% of St. Paul streetlights out due to wire theft; fatal three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 55 in Medina (49-year-old woman killed); pedestrian fatality in Columbia Heights; Fridley school board meeting amid state probe of district finances/administrators on leave; mobile home park in Inver Grove Heights still without safe drinking water after weeks; Senate District 33A recount underway (Housley leads by 42 votes).

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Fargo Mayor Josh Boschee and Moorhead Mayor-elect Lisa Borgen held a student roundtable at MSUM focused on housing and economic collaboration.

Panel discussion on Flock cameras scheduled; Moorhead (and West Fargo) transitioning from Flock to Axon license plate readers.

Other local items include construction updates, property management changes downtown Fargo, and community events.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI / Twin Ports)

Mild, breezy weather continues (highs near 50).

Duluth Public Schools referendum passed (providing significant multi-year funding) but the district still faces at least $5 million in cuts this year.

Local items include school and community events, harbor shipping activity, and ongoing discussions around infrastructure (e.g., Blatnik Bridge context) and energy/affordability.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Thousands of free turkey breasts distributed at Willmar High School via a successful Kandiyohi County Food Shelf / Jennie-O “Turkey Takeover.”

Routine local reports (arrests, court matters) and new leadership excitement after recent elections (mayor-elect Justin Ask and council members).

East Central Minnesota (St. Cloud / Brainerd area)

St. Cloud City Council rejected proposed data center rules/ordinance changes and is moving toward considering a one-year moratorium after public input.

Brainerd accepting applications (through Dec. 2) to fill a Ward 1 City Council vacancy.

Measles cases continue to climb statewide (concentrated in areas like Todd County); zebra mussels confirmed in additional northern lakes.

Southwest Minnesota

Lake Benton firefighter charged with felony arson and criminal damage in connection with a July fire at Homer’s Bar (accused of setting it then helping extinguish it).

Unseasonably warm and windy conditions continue, with stronger gusts possible in the southwest.

Southeast Minnesota (Rochester / Mankato area)

Mayo Clinic-related coverage continues (including analysis of charity care/community benefit relative to tax exemptions and leadership transition notes).

Rochester Public Schools projecting budget shortfalls in coming years; local crash and incident reports; community and tourism planning updates.

Minnesota Sports

Vikings (NFL): 7-2, tied for first in the NFC North. Dominated the Packers 30-10 on Sunday (Kirk Cousins’ return, strong defensive performance with multiple sacks). Next: at San Francisco 49ers (Sunday Night Football, Nov. 22). WR Jordan Addison headed to short-term IR.

Timberwolves (NBA): 10-4. Beat Portland 106-98 on Monday behind Terrence Shannon Jr.’s career-high 34 points (Rudy Gobert 18 points/15 rebounds). They host the Trail Blazers again tonight to complete the set (Anthony Edwards still out).

Wild (NHL): Strong start at 15-3-4 (1st in Central). Host Nashville Predators tonight (7/8 p.m. CT) and will debut Hometown Remix jerseys. Filip Gustavsson progressing toward a possible return next week; Olli Määttä out ~1 week.

Twins (MLB): Offseason. Focus on 40-man roster decisions ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, free-agent situations (e.g., Ryan Jeffers and the qualifying offer), and injury recovery notes (Trevor Larnach wrist surgery; expected back for spring). Single-game tickets for 2027 go on sale Nov. 20.

Statewide Weather

Unseasonably mild and windy conditions continue. Highs generally in the 50s (locally near 60 in the south) with breezy south winds (gusts 25–40 mph possible, especially southwest and south). Cloudy to partly cloudy. A dry cold front moves through Wednesday night, bringing slightly cooler readings Thursday. Rain chances increase late Friday into Saturday. No significant snow expected soon—Twin Cities remain on pace that could challenge records for latest first measurable snow if the dry pattern holds through the weekend.

Tonight into Wednesday (from ~5 p.m. onward / 48-hour look): Mild overnight lows mostly mid-30s to mid-40s. Wednesday stays mild and breezy (highs again near 50–upper 50s/near 60 south) before the front. Thursday cooler but still above average.