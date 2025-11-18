The Minnesota Senate returned to full strength with the swearing-in of Amanda Hemmingsen‑Jaeger and Michael Holmstrom. Hemmingsen-Jaeger (a Democrat) and Holmstrom (Republican) fill two recently vacated seats, restoring a 34-33 Democratic majority. CBS News+1

Hemmingsen-Jaeger previously served in the state House and will focus on health care, child care, affordability and climate change. CBS News

Holmstrom takes over the seat vacated by the late Senator Bruce Anderson. CBS News

A federal search warrant execution at the Bro‑Tex, Inc. facility in St. Paul triggered protests and confrontations with law enforcement. Officers attempted to clear the roadway amid protesters refusing to disperse. MPR News

The situation remains under investigation and raises questions about civil-liberties, public order and the use of tactical operations in urban areas.

A weather system brought soaking rain south of the Minneapolis–Saint Paul area Tuesday morning, but forecasters say milder days are ahead with highs returning to the 50s. MPR News+1

This shift offers a break from cold conditions and may impact winter-preparation plans for homes, roads and travel.

Around 250 food-service workers at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) are planning a strike during the busy Thanksgiving travel period. The deadline for a new contract with HMSHost is midnight on Sunday, November 23. Minnesota News Network

Workers are striking for significant wage increases and lower health-insurance costs after over a year of bargaining. Travel disruption could be possible during the holiday period.

Adams MultiMedia, a Minnesota-based media company, announced the acquisition of the Cedar Rapids Gazette and 11 affiliated community newspapers in Iowa. The deal is expected to close by December 1. Corridor Business Journal+1

The move marks the company’s first expansion into Iowa and highlights the challenges facing local journalism and newspaper ownership nationwide.

