Twin Cities Metro

Two young children (ages 3 and 5) were fatally shot Wednesday morning in a Savage apartment; their mother is in custody after calling 911. Police say there is no ongoing public threat; the BCA is assisting.

An 86-year-old Maple Grove man faces a murder charge after allegedly shooting his 55-year- old wife during an argument at their apartment over the weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights found Bemidji Area Schools failed to adequately address years of sexual harassment involving staff and students (including young children); the state is seeking policy changes and stronger protections.

Twin Cities churches are demanding full disclosure of records related to undercover surveillance during Operation Metro Surge.

St. Paul is addressing widespread copper wire theft that has left many streetlights dark; a council member is proposing design changes. Fridley schools face a BCA financial crimes probe and leadership questions.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Unusually warm November weather continues, with near-record mild temperatures expected to cool toward seasonal norms ahead of Thanksgiving.

Local items include a Fargo man facing felony theft charges related to unpaid merchandise at a Moorhead Menards, Cass County Sheriff warnings about jury-duty scams, and community discussions on housing and legislative priorities.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

A man died following a deputy-involved shooting early Wednesday in Hibbing after authorities said he picked up a gun.

Superior schools earned their best state report-card grade in six years. Highway 194 Mesaba Avenue bridge repairs in Duluth are complete, reopening traffic.

Other notes: Hillside Sport Court Park renovations, questions about Big Top Chautauqua’s 2027 season closure near Bayfield, and ongoing lead-service-line replacements in Superior (ahead of schedule and under budget).

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Willmar football is headed to the state semifinals. Redeemer Lutheran Church will again host a free community Thanksgiving meal on Nov. 26.

Local records and routine police activity were published; recent community efforts included a successful turkey-breast distribution.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

Statewide: Bemidji schools investigation (noted above) and an Olmsted County preparation for a possible recount in the 1st Congressional District (Democrat Jake Johnson leads Republican Brad Finstad by a few hundred votes in unofficial tallies).

Rochester: School district projecting growing long-term deficits; Mayo Clinic-related and local development notes continue. Mankato-area items include school redesign planning and routine local government/business news.

Southwest notes include a firefighter charged in connection with a blaze he later helped extinguish, and other local incident reports.

Sports

Timberwolves: 11-4 (3rd in West). They rallied for a 106-105 win over the Trail Blazers on Tuesday night (Jaden McDaniels’ go-ahead layup with 2.6 seconds left after a steal; Ayo Dosunmu led with a season-high 30). Next: vs. Knicks Thursday.

Wild: 16-3-4 (1st in Central, strong point streak). They defeated the Predators 7-3 on Tuesday at home. Next: at Calgary on Thursday.

Vikings: 7-2. They beat the Packers 30-10 on Sunday with Kirk Cousins under center. Jordan Addison had thumb surgery but is expected to avoid short-term IR; the team made roster moves (including signing WR Jeshaun Jones to the active roster). Next: at 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football.

Twins: Offseason activity includes catcher Ryan Jeffers accepting the qualifying offer to return for 2027.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Mild and blustery conditions continue. Today (Wednesday): Filtered sunshine, highs in the upper 50s to low 60s across much of the state (around 60 in the Twin Cities—well above normal), with south winds 15–25 mph and gusts to 35 mph. Overnight lows mostly in the 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a bit cooler (highs mid-50s in the south, cooler north), with lighter winds.

48-hour outlook beginning ~5 p.m. Wednesday: Continued mild overnight into Thursday, then a gradual cool-down later in the week with increasing chances of rain (and possible mixed precipitation farther north) by the weekend as temperatures trend closer to seasonal averages ahead of Thanksgiving. Northern areas may see light rain chances sooner.

Stay safe—check local sources for the latest on developing stories.