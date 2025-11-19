In St. Paul, Minnesota, a raid conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal agencies at a business named Bro‑Tex led to clashes with protesters. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

According to the report: federal agents used chemical spray to disperse crowds and some community members were injured. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

City officials say they were not adequately notified ahead of the operation; the lack of transparency is a major point of contention. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

A vigil and press conference were held on Wednesday morning, with calls for better communication and protection of immigrant‐worker rights. FOX 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul+1

Why this matters:

This story touches on immigration enforcement, local‐federal coordination, civil‐rights concerns and the response of community stakeholders. It’s likely to prompt further local hearings or review of how such operations are conducted.

Keith Ellison, Minnesota’s Attorney‐General, announced that a multistate settlement of $7 million has been reached with landlord Greystar Management Services LLC over alleged algorithmic pricing practices via the software firm RealPage, Inc.. Minnesota Attorney General

Minnesota’s share of the settlement is approximately $483,000 . Minnesota Attorney General

The allegation: RealPage collected competitively sensitive data from landlords (rents, lease terms, etc.), used it to generate pricing recommendations, thereby reducing competition among landlords. Minnesota Attorney General

As part of the consent decree: Greystar will have to stop using anti‐competitive algorithms in the future and may be monitored. Minnesota Attorney General

Why this matters:

Renters in Minnesota may be affected by past pricing practices. The case also underscores how technology and algorithms are becoming central to antitrust and consumer‐protection enforcement.

In the metro area, homeowners are facing the possibility of significant property‐tax increases. Axios

Some cities/counties (Anoka, Scott, Hennepin) are seeing double‐digit levy increases in their preliminary notices. Axios

Drivers: Rising costs for wages, energy, insurance and construction; new state mandates such as paid family and medical leave; shifting of certain responsibilities to local governments. Axios

Local governments may appeal to the state legislature in 2026 for relief or reconsideration of funding frameworks. Axios

Why this matters:

If you’re a homeowner in the Twin Cities region, this could impact your budget significantly. It also raises questions about local government financing and whether voters will respond through school/referenda or policy changes.

In southern Minnesota: The birth center in Faribault, Minnesota is closing; Owatonna, Minnesota is reorganizing, and Northfield, Minnesota is preparing to assume a regional role in maternal health care. kymnradio.net+1

The change reflects shifting health‐care dynamics in rural/suburban communities: consolidation, centralization, regionalization of services. kymnradio.net

For affected families, this may mean longer travel for prenatal/postnatal care or fewer local choices.

Why this matters:

Access to health services, especially maternal and newborn care, is a critical issue for rural/smaller communities. Changes in local service can affect health outcomes and community stability.

notable shift in the weather is coming: after a mild November, the state is likely to see colder temperatures and a possibility of snow around the Thanksgiving weekend. MPR News

While many regions remain without significant snow yet, the pattern is expected to change. MPR News

The metro area is expected to remain mostly dry and mild through the coming weekend. CBS News

Why this matters:

For planning travel, outdoor events, or holiday preparations, residents should keep an eye on the forecast — the shift to winter conditions may come sooner than usual.

Share Minnesota Madness