Twin Cities Metro

Give to the Max Day is underway statewide; more than $11 million had already been raised by mid-morning as nonprofits encourage donations.

Hopkins community held a candlelight vigil Wednesday for Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American Uber driver critically injured in a weekend attack; a 25-year-old man faces attempted second-degree murder and carjacking charges (out on bail).

State Canvassing Board meets today in St. Paul to certify November 3 election results.

Spring Lake Park mayoral race flipped after a recount and disputed ballot; challenger Halyn Roth certified the winner by one vote.

Suspected murder-suicide in Maple Grove this morning left a 40-year-old man and 40-year-old woman dead; two elementary-aged children in the home were unharmed.

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her is outlining plans to clear remaining large homeless encampments (one by Dec. 8, another by Dec. 15) amid colder weather and a services-first approach.

Federal investigation targets St. Paul Public Schools (and others) over “secret gender support plans.”

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Isaac Arndt found guilty on all counts in the death of 14-year-old Jaelyn Walker in Moorhead; sentencing set for January.

Local focus includes Thanksgiving closures/garbage schedule changes across Fargo, West Fargo, Moorhead, and Grand Forks, plus community events.

Warmth continues but is expected to moderate ahead of Thanksgiving.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior)

St. Louis County deputy fatally shot a man who allegedly pulled a long gun during a hit-and-run confrontation near Chisholm/Hibbing area (reported Nov. 18).

Lake Superior ports remain active with iron ore and other freighter traffic.

Superior continues lead service line replacements ahead of schedule and under budget.

Christmas City of the North Parade set for Friday evening in downtown Duluth.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Willmar Cardinals football advances to Class AAAA state semifinals (vs. Orono) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Redeemer Lutheran preparing free community Thanksgiving meal (Nov. 26); recent turkey breast distribution was a success.

Routine local records (arrests, crashes) and post-election notes on new mayor/council.

East Central / Southwest / Southeast Minnesota

Southeast (Rochester area) : Highway 14 traffic delays today at Crossroads Drive SW while MnDOT replaces signal equipment (temporary all-way stops). Rochester advancing tourism master plan beyond Mayo Clinic focus and preparing Link bus system for 2027.

Measles cases statewide at highest level since 1990 (203 so far this year).

Broader greater Minnesota notes include ongoing election certification and local government transitions.

Sports

Vikings (7-2, tied for NFC North lead): Coming off a 30-10 win at Green Bay. Next: at San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday (Nov. 22, 8:20 p.m. ET). Kirk Cousins called the altitude and lack of a bye “curveballs” while aiming for a championship.

Timberwolves (11-4): Playing tonight vs. New York Knicks (8 p.m. ET) at Target Center. Karl-Anthony Towns returns as an NBA champion with the Knicks. Anthony Edwards (knee surgery) gave his first update Thursday—no firm return timeline yet; he has been sending teammates scouting reports. Team is 8-3 without him and riding a two-game win streak.

Wild (16-3-4, first in Central): Strong start continues (recent 7-3 win over Nashville). Playing tonight at Calgary (8 p.m. ET). Brock Faber’s return has boosted the defense.

Twins (offseason): Signed Sonny Gray to a two-year, $55 million deal (with opt-out). Catcher Ryan Jeffers accepted the qualifying offer ($23.15 million for 2027).

Statewide Weather

Tonight (into early Friday): Mild and mostly clear to partly cloudy statewide after a breezy, sunny Thursday. Twin Cities lows mid-30s; lighter winds overnight. Northern areas cooler/cloudier.

Tomorrow (Friday): Unseasonably warm and windy. Twin Cities highs low-to-mid 60s possible (record potential near 63); south winds 15-25 mph with gusts 30-40+ mph especially southern Minnesota. Increasing clouds; rain chances develop late Friday night into Saturday, mainly northern then spreading south/east.

48-hour extended outlook (beginning ~5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday evening): Continued mild Friday, then a system brings periods of rain Saturday (especially eastern Minnesota/western Wisconsin). Temperatures fall behind the front—Sunday highs near 40 with colder air arriving. Cooler, more seasonal pattern into early next week. Windy conditions remain a theme through Friday.

Stay safe on the roads with the gusty winds, and support local causes today if you can. Sources include MPR, FOX 9, CBS Minnesota, Star Tribune, local outlets, and National Weather Service-aligned forecasts.

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