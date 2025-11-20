What to watch: any further impact of a federal shutdown on USDA programs, crop-insurance payments, or food-price volatility in the coming weeks.

Farmers in regions such as around Breckenridge are seeing their barley and other crops holding soil well, which is a positive in erosion terms. MPR News

A roundup from MPR News highlights how Minnesota’s agriculture sector is navigating price pressures heading into Thanksgiving, combined with uncertainty from a looming federal government shutdown. MPR News

The takeaway: Local governments are picking up the slack, which might mean more infrastructure projects (electric-vehicle charging, flood mitigation) in Minnesota ahead.

The article notes that Minnesota has experienced more than 60 billion-dollar weather disasters over the past 45 years, with ~20 of them since 2021. Minnesota Reformer+1

According to a new report from Minnesota Reformer, despite what’s described as a lack of leadership at the federal level on climate issues, many Minnesota cities, counties, and tribal governments are advancing climate-resilience or electrification plans. Minnesota Reformer+1

Watch-out: Labor and rideshare concerns; regulatory and public-safety questions as autonomous vehicles become more visible locally.

Minnesota law currently mandates a human must be present in autonomous vehicles; the rollout through winter gives Waymo a chance to test harsh weather conditions. Axios

Waymo announced a deployment in the Twin Cities area: initially human-driven cars equipped with sensors will test mapping and data gathering in Minneapolis, with a future goal of driverless service. CBS News+1

Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) show that as of Nov 20, more than 152,000 deer have been harvested statewide, about 8 % above last year at this time. KDHL AM 920

The northeast region of the state saw a ~13 % increase from last year, though overall harvest numbers there remain lower than other regions. AM 1240 WJON+1

And the DNR also issued clarification regarding baiting near food plots: while food plots are legal, hunting near them isn’t always permissible depending on the setup. Outdoor News