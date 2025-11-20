Minnesota Today 11/20/25
Here are several key regional stories from Minnesota for November 20, 2025, plus what to keep an eye on
A roundup from MPR News highlights how Minnesota’s agriculture sector is navigating price pressures heading into Thanksgiving, combined with uncertainty from a looming federal government shutdown. MPR News
Farmers in regions such as around Breckenridge are seeing their barley and other crops holding soil well, which is a positive in erosion terms. MPR News
What to watch: any further impact of a federal shutdown on USDA programs, crop-insurance payments, or food-price volatility in the coming weeks.
According to a new report from Minnesota Reformer, despite what’s described as a lack of leadership at the federal level on climate issues, many Minnesota cities, counties, and tribal governments are advancing climate-resilience or electrification plans. Minnesota Reformer+1
The article notes that Minnesota has experienced more than 60 billion-dollar weather disasters over the past 45 years, with ~20 of them since 2021. Minnesota Reformer+1
The takeaway: Local governments are picking up the slack, which might mean more infrastructure projects (electric-vehicle charging, flood mitigation) in Minnesota ahead.
Waymo announced a deployment in the Twin Cities area: initially human-driven cars equipped with sensors will test mapping and data gathering in Minneapolis, with a future goal of driverless service. CBS News+1
Minnesota law currently mandates a human must be present in autonomous vehicles; the rollout through winter gives Waymo a chance to test harsh weather conditions. Axios
Watch-out: Labor and rideshare concerns; regulatory and public-safety questions as autonomous vehicles become more visible locally.
Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) show that as of Nov 20, more than 152,000 deer have been harvested statewide, about 8 % above last year at this time. KDHL AM 920
The northeast region of the state saw a ~13 % increase from last year, though overall harvest numbers there remain lower than other regions. AM 1240 WJON+1
And the DNR also issued clarification regarding baiting near food plots: while food plots are legal, hunting near them isn’t always permissible depending on the setup. Outdoor News
Implication: Populations are recovering, hunter participation is strong, and regulation reminders may affect some practices.
A cultural highlight: The Broadway musical adaptation of The Notebook (by Nicholas Sparks) made its regional premiere at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts in St. Paul. Star Tribune
The author Sparks shared he spent part of his childhood in Minnesota, lending a local connection to the staging. Star Tribune
Benefit: Adds to arts and cultural scene in the Twin Cities; a potential outing if you’re local.
A report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) shows that cost of living in McLeod County, Minnesota remains below the statewide average. glencoenews.com
For folks interested in affordable living, rural or smaller-town Minnesota may hold advantages versus metro areas.
What to Keep an Eye On
Impact of any federal government shutdown on Minnesota agriculture programs and rural economies.
Progress or announcements from local governments about climate-resilience spending (resilience planning, EV infrastructure).
Roll-out details of waymo/autonomous vehicles in winter conditions: safety, regulatory tweaks, public feedback.
Final numbers from deer-hunting season and any DNR proposals (e.g., wolf hunting discussions, baiting regulation changes).
Cost-of-living dynamics in rural counties: potential for in-migration, housing pressures, small-town economic shifts.
