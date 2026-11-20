Twin Cities Metro

Savage mother charged with murder : Awo Abdikarin Duale, 33, was charged with two counts of second-degree intentional murder in the fatal shootings of her children, 5-year-old Ryder Rennie and 3-year-old Tahari Rennie, in their Savage apartment. She called 911 and confessed; one child died at the scene and the other at a Minneapolis hospital. No motive has been disclosed.

Minneapolis City Council fails to override Frey’s vetoes : The council could not override Mayor Jacob Frey’s vetoes on a data center ordinance (now proposing less stringent rules) and the nomination of Bill Peterson as police chief. Frey continues pushing for Peterson.

Other notes: St. Paul Public Schools face a federal investigation over gender inclusion policies alleged to withhold information from parents. Minnesota’s workplace injury rate hit a record low. State utility regulators ordered an audit of Xcel Energy amid billing and customer service complaints.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead)

Minnesota State University Moorhead received a $1.5 million federal grant through the Homeless Veterans’ Reintegration Program to support job training, education, and housing for veterans in the metro and surrounding Minnesota/North Dakota counties.

A Moorhead man (Isaac Arndt, 19) was found guilty on all counts in the 2024 stabbing death of his 14-year-old ex-girlfriend.

Local focus includes housing discussions involving Fargo and Moorhead mayors with students, and ongoing community events/Thanksgiving preparations.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI area)

A man fatally shot by a St. Louis County deputy in Hibbing was identified as Nico Sacchetti, an Iron Range hockey star and former Gopher; he allegedly pulled a long gun from a pickup during a confrontation.

A tentative agreement between Cleveland-Cliffs and United Steelworkers includes provisions that could return laid-off Iron Range miners to work at Minorca Mine.

UMD hockey features the Plante brothers carrying on a family legacy. Christmas City of the North Parade traffic advisories are in effect in Duluth.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Willmar Cardinals football finished 11-1 after a loss to Orono in the Class AAAA state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Local records and community notes include arrests, crashes, and holiday events such as free Thanksgiving meals and Holidaze downtown. Immigration continues to drive population and economic growth in Willmar and similar southwest Minnesota communities.

East Central, Southwest, and Southeast Minnesota

East Central/Greater Minnesota : Measles cases in Minnesota are at the highest level since 1990. Broader statewide issues like the Xcel audit and workplace safety apply.

Southwest : Limited breaking local stories beyond regional growth patterns and general public safety records; focus remains on community and economic notes similar to Willmar.

Southeast (Rochester area): Rochester Public Schools showed improved ACT performance. City and RPU continue planning for future water supply (looking at the Mount Simon aquifer). Link BRT transit project advances with electric bus previews; Thanksgiving meal distributions and local infrastructure work ongoing. Brad Finstad requested a recount in the 1st Congressional District race (trails by ~322–324 votes).

Sports

Vikings (7-2): Preparing for a high-stakes Sunday Night Football matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers (8-1) in Mexico City at Estadio Banorte (7:20/8:20 p.m. ET on NBC). Kirk Cousins is settling in after his recent return and strong outing vs. Green Bay. Jordan Addison is out (thumb surgery). Defense ranks among the league’s best.

Timberwolves (11-5): Fell 102-99 to the New York Knicks on Thursday as Karl-Anthony Towns (22 points, 12 rebounds) starred against his former team. Jonathan Kuminga led Minnesota with 23 in his return. Next: vs. Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

Twins: Non-tendered pitcher Bailey Ober (projected ~$6.9M arbitration) and outfielder Trevor Larnach ahead of the deadline. This follows the recent signing of Sonny Gray; Pablo López is expected back from UCL surgery.

Wild (17-3-4, 1st in Central/West): Extended their strong run with a 4-1 road win over the Calgary Flames on Thursday (5th straight win, 9th straight road win). Kirill Kaprizov and Quinn Hughes extended point streaks to 13 games; Jesper Wallstedt continued strong goaltending. Next: at Vancouver on Saturday.

Statewide Weather

Record or near-record warmth continues Friday across much of Minnesota (Twin Cities challenging/breaking the old Nov. 20 mark of 63°F, with mid-60s possible in the south; strong south winds with gusts 35–45+ mph). Cooler air arrives this weekend.

Tonight (into Saturday morning): Mostly cloudy and unusually mild with lows in the lower-to-mid 50s in the Twin Cities and south, upper 40s to low 50s farther north. Breezy south winds; scattered showers possible, especially central/northern areas later.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain chances (highest southeast and along/near the I-90 corridor; amounts 0.25–0.75”+ possible in spots). Highs in the mid-to-upper 50s south, 40s–low 50s north. Turning cooler in the afternoon as winds shift.

Sunday: Much colder behind the front. Highs in the 30s to low 40s statewide; partly sunny. A few snow showers possible far north/east. Overnight lows drop into the 20s.

48-hour extended look (from ~5 p.m. Friday through Sunday): Mild and windy Friday evening into early Saturday with rain chances, then a sharp cooldown Saturday night into Sunday. Thanksgiving week looks colder and mostly dry with highs in the 30s and overnight lows in the teens/20s.

Stay safe with the winds today, and enjoy the last of the unusual warmth before winter arrives in force. Sources include Minnesota News Network, Star Tribune, MPR, local outlets, NHL/NBA/NFL team reports, and National Weather Service data.