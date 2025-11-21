In and around Ely, Minnesota (population ~3,200, near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness), residents have reported recurring appearances of gray wolves — including wolves walking through residential yards and near the public school. Spokesman-Review

These encounters have reignited debate over whether the gray wolf should remain protected under the Endangered Species Act in the state. Some residents are calling for increased state control over wolf management, citing concerns about pets, livestock, and safety. Others, including conservation groups, caution that delisting could undermine recovery efforts elsewhere. Spokesman-Review

Key points:

Minnesota officials estimate ~2,700 gray wolves in the state, well above historic recovery goals. Spokesman-Review

While direct threats to humans remain “exceedingly rare,” habituation (e.g., wolves drawn in by feeding deer) is a concern. Spokesman-Review

The sightings are sparking fresh discussion about balancing wildlife protection with community safety.

A growing worry among small-business owners across Minnesota is the impending implementation of the state’s paid-family/medical leave program. Starting January 1, employers must participate and contribute to a state-run benefits system. Duluth News Tribune

The article argues that while the goal of supporting employees is laudable, the one-size-fits-all model may impose heavy administrative burdens and costs — especially for small employers without large HR departments. Duluth News Tribune

Highlights:

Employers had until November 15 to decide whether to rely on the state plan or apply for an approved private plan. Those who missed the deadline will default into the state program until April. Duluth News Tribune

Businesses will have to set up multiple new state reporting and payment systems (via the state’s Department of Employment & Economic Development). Duluth News Tribune

The commentary emphasizes a tension: supporting workers versus ensuring business viability.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that for the upcoming hard-water (winter) season on Lake Mille Lacs: anglers may keep three walleye (over 17 inches) and one of those three over 20 inches. The yellow perch limit will be 10 fish (down from 20 last year). Outdoor News

The decision is based on current adult walleye numbers and the lake’s condition, giving the DNR confidence in maintaining a liberal limit this year. Outdoor News

Details:

The DNR will meet with tribal officials in January to discuss quotas and harvest timing. Outdoor News

For northern pike, the possession limit will increase from 3 to 5 fish (with any over 30 inches required to be released) starting December 1 through March 31. Outdoor News

The regulation recognizes that ice conditions and harvest pressure will vary this year, so flexibility is built in.

The Minneapolis City Council is revisiting discussions about the future of George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. MPR News

The square has been a focal point for memorialization, community activism, and urban planning. The renewed debate touches on how to honor the site’s significance while balancing issues like traffic, public safety, development, and community access. MPR News

Considerations:

Stakeholders include the memorializing community, city planners, adjacent businesses/residents, and the broader public.

Decisions may affect long-term use: as a public memorial, commercial development site, or hybrid space.

The issue reflects broader questions of memorialization in public spaces, equity, and neighborhood change.

