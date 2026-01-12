Yesterday

Minnesota, Minneapolis & St. Paul sue the federal government to stop a major federal immigration enforcement operation (Operation Metro Surge), arguing it’s arbitrary and harms civil liberties. The lawsuit seeks to halt or limit the ICE surge that’s brought thousands of agents into the state.

Schools reopened amid rising security concerns with expected student walkouts tied to heightened immigration enforcement and violence.

Local leaders have filed a joint lawsuit aimed specifically at ending the surge of ICE agents after the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman, Renee Good.

Security barriers and reinforcements are going up at federal facilities in Minneapolis as tensions continue.

Hundreds clashed with ICE agents in St. Cloud outside a Somali-owned mall amid protests.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to make an important announcement about the state’s response to federal immigration enforcement.