Minnesota Today 1/12/26
Here’s a regional Minnesota news roundup for Monday, January 12, 2026
🧑⚖️ State vs. Federal Immigration Enforcement
Minnesota, Minneapolis & St. Paul sue the federal government to stop a major federal immigration enforcement operation (Operation Metro Surge), arguing it’s arbitrary and harms civil liberties. The lawsuit seeks to halt or limit the ICE surge that’s brought thousands of agents into the state.
Schools reopened amid rising security concerns with expected student walkouts tied to heightened immigration enforcement and violence.
Local leaders have filed a joint lawsuit aimed specifically at ending the surge of ICE agents after the fatal shooting of a Minneapolis woman, Renee Good.
Security barriers and reinforcements are going up at federal facilities in Minneapolis as tensions continue.
Hundreds clashed with ICE agents in St. Cloud outside a Somali-owned mall amid protests.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is expected to make an important announcement about the state’s response to federal immigration enforcement.
A U.S. senator claims the White House is attempting a cover-up related to the Good shooting — drawing national political attention.
🏆 Sports & Local Highlights
Minnesota State women’s hockey dropped to No. 14 in the latest USCHO Division I poll.
Marshall DT Sid Kaba committed to the University of Minnesota football team, filling a key defensive position.
🏅 Community & Honors
The Minnesota National Guard honored Steve Kohls with the Minnesota Superior Civilian Service Award.
🗞 Other Important Regional Stories (Today’s Local Reports)
Public Safety & Crime
A vehicle broke through thin ice on Green Lake near Spicer; the driver escaped safely.
A Lincoln High School student in Lake City was arrested after posting a threatening video with a weapon.
Statewide Headlines
A fatal house fire in Rochester is under investigation after two adults were found dead.
Minnesota’s new Paid Leave program faces early concerns of fraud from whistleblowers.
Sun Country Airlines is being acquired by Allegiant in a reported $1.5 billion deal, which could reshape commercial service at MSP Airport.
Vandalism arrests in Minneapolis after alleged spray-painting of several businesses.
Weather
Southern and central Minnesota saw bright, mild conditions on Monday with highs widely in the 30s and 40s — well above seasonal norms before a cooldown later in the week.
