Statewide / Twin Cities Metro

Election Day is tomorrow (Tuesday). Secretary of State Steve Simon reported more than 886,000 early votes already cast, exceeding the 2022 midterm total for absentee and mail ballots. Candidates are making final pushes; top races include the open U.S. Senate contest (Democrat Peggy Flanagan vs. Republican Michele Tafoya) and the governor’s race (Democrat Amy Klobuchar vs. Republican Lisa Demuth). Congressional monitors from the House minority will observe polling places in Hennepin and Olmsted counties.

Other metro notes: Two adults were found dead in a North St. Paul home after an early Sunday response to a reported assault. A Minneapolis Green Line shooting suspect was charged with second-degree murder based on video and DNA evidence. I-394 eastbound lanes have reopened after prolonged construction. MNsure open enrollment for 2027 coverage is underway (deadline Dec. 15 for Jan. 1 start). Attorney General Keith Ellison issued a Medicare Advantage alert affecting nearly 400,000 Minnesotans.

Hermantown (near Duluth) approved a Google data center project despite resident opposition.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Heavy rain and wind are the dominant story (First Alert conditions). Moderate-to-heavy rain is impacting the Red River Valley, with totals potentially exceeding 2 inches in central/southern areas and Lakes Country. Election Day is expected to remain damp and windy.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior)

Halloween-related violence: Two hospitalized and two arrested after a Duluth stabbing; a separate early-morning shooting left a 36-year-old man dead (suspect arrested). DFL candidates, including Klobuchar, made a final northern Minnesota stop in Duluth over the weekend. Hermantown’s Google data center approval is a key local development.

West Central (Willmar area) / East Central / Southwest / Southeast

Coverage is lighter in available statewide roundups. Shared statewide themes dominate: election final push, MNsure open enrollment, and the soaking rain system. Farmers are weighing midterm issues amid trade disruptions and rising costs. Banning State Park (east-central, near Sandstone) plans temporary closure for improvements due to tripling visitor numbers since 2020. Lake Okabena (Worthington/southwest) continues cleanup efforts with gradual progress.

Sports

Vikings (6-1, 1st NFC North): Suffered their first loss of the season, 19-15 at the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Kyler Murray threw for 210 yards, 2 TDs, and 1 INT; the offense struggled overall. Murray is dealing with a sore hamstring and is being evaluated; Coach Kevin O’Connell says the team remains committed to him as starter for the upcoming Monday night home game vs. the Buffalo Bills (Nov. 9). Defense remains strong but was overworked.

Timberwolves (4-3): Host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight (Monday, 8 p.m. ET). Anthony Edwards remains out after recent knee surgery (expected multi-month absence). LaMelo Ball and others have injury question marks; depth is being tested.

Wild (10-3-3, 1st Central): Beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Sunday for a strong road win. Jesper Wallstedt was excellent in net; Kirill Kaprizov continues his scoring tear. Next: at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Twins: Offseason focus. Roster moves underway (clearing 40-man spots); discussions center on bullpen, catcher, and first base needs heading into free agency.

Statewide Weather Forecast

Soaking rain is the story across Minnesota through midweek—beneficial for soil moisture after a warm October, but soggy for Election Day voting.

Tonight (Mon night into Tue): Rain likely tapering at times but lingering, especially north and east. Twin Cities low near 57°F; breezy. Duluth and northern areas cooler with steadier rain. Fargo-Moorhead: continued showers, windy, lows in the mid-50s.

Tomorrow (Election Day Tuesday): Another round of rain, heavier in spots (central, west-central, north). Highs mostly upper 50s to low 60s south, cooler north. Rain chances high (80-90% in many areas). Expect wet roads and possible delays at polls.

48-hour extended outlook (from ~5 p.m. Mon): Rain continues on-and-off through Wednesday, with cumulative totals of 1–3+ inches possible in heavier bands (higher north/central in places). Temperatures gradually cool into the 40s/50s by midweek. Drier trend arrives later in the week.

Stay safe if heading out to vote or drive—wet conditions and reduced visibility are expected.