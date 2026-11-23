Twin Cities Metro

University of Minnesota closes cultural dorm communities amid federal scrutiny of race-based programs.

Nearly a quarter of Minneapolis city employees are taking paid leave this year; the city is also ending handshake deals for commercial leases.

Metro Transit moves toward simpler express fares and contactless payments.

Minneapolis remains in the running as a potential host city for 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Delta system outage caused nationwide delays, including at MSP, over the weekend.

Minnesota measles cases top 200 for the year (177 in Todd County).

Governor-elect Amy Klobuchar volunteered at a food shelf and pushed back against SNAP cuts ahead of Thanksgiving.

Two pedestrians died in separate vehicle crashes minutes apart in Blaine.

Northwest Minnesota (Fargo-Moorhead area)

Fatal rollover on I-94 near Steele, N.D.: one man killed, another injured.

Man arrested after a pursuit ended in rural Cass County.

Window Wonderland holiday displays return to downtown Fargo.

Cold, clear conditions dominate; temperatures remain well below recent warm stretches.

Northeast Minnesota (Duluth-Superior, WI)

Attorney General’s Office holds the first community forum tonight in Duluth on the proposed HealthPartners-Essentia Health merger.

Fire causes an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Superior duplex; investigation ongoing.

Former Duluth Mayor Emily Larson discloses ALS diagnosis.

Duluth police force gains stability after years of shortages (17 new officers added).

Ely-area outfitter dies from injuries after an SUV crashed into a home; young daughter also injured.

West Central Minnesota (Willmar area)

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen visits Ridgewater College’s Willmar campus Wednesday to recognize water-quality certification and judge Pie-A-Palooza.

Willmar Holidaze festival and parade kicked off the holiday season over the weekend.

Nearly 800,000 holiday lights go on at Robbins Island Thanksgiving night.

Former BOLD Schools employee charged with alleged embezzlement of more than $42,000.

Redeemer Lutheran in Willmar prepares its annual free community Thanksgiving meal (sign-up deadline today for shut-in deliveries).

East Central / Southwest / Southeast Minnesota

FEMA approves more than $21 million for Rapidan Dam removal and river restoration in Blue Earth County (southwest/south-central).

Rural residents in southeast Minnesota continue opposition to a proposed high-voltage transmission line.

Minnesota Farm Bureau sets legislative priorities after its annual meeting.

Lutefisk-eating competition draws attention in Madison (southwest Minnesota).

Sports

Vikings

Suffered a 35-10 blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City on Sunday Night Football. Now 7-3 and one game behind Chicago and Detroit in the NFC North. Defense that ranked near the top of the league in red-zone efficiency was repeatedly scored on.

Timberwolves

Strong start continues (roughly 12-5 range). Recent win over Memphis without Anthony Edwards; host the Brooklyn Nets tonight. Defense remains a strength.

Wild

Among the top teams in the Western Conference with a strong record and positive goal differential. Recent road action included a late equalizer allowed in Vancouver.

Twins

Active offseason: re-signed catcher Ryan Jeffers, signed free-agent starter Sonny Gray to a two-year deal, traded infielder Royce Lewis to the Dodgers, and non-tendered several players including Bailey Ober, Trevor Larnach, and Matt Wallner.

Statewide Weather

Cold high pressure is in place across Minnesota. Monday is one of the colder days of the week with highs near or just below freezing in many areas and overnight lows in the teens to low 20s. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy. A gradual warm-up is expected through the week, with temperatures climbing toward the upper 30s to low 40s by Thanksgiving and remaining mild into the weekend. Little to no precipitation is expected through the next 48 hours; any light snow chances later in the week appear limited mostly to western/southwestern areas and amounts would be light. Travel conditions look favorable for the holiday week.

Tonight into Tuesday (beginning ~5 p.m. Monday through early Wednesday):

Clear to mostly clear, cold, and dry statewide. Lows tonight generally teens to mid-20s. Tuesday highs mostly upper 20s to mid-30s under sunshine. Winds light to moderate from the northwest, decreasing.